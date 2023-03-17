Status: 03/16/2023 08:54 a.m

The world football association FIFA has approved an investigation into possible human rights violations at the controversial World Cup in Qatar.

“The FIFA sub-committee will carry out an assessment of the human rights legacy of the tournament, which will also be useful for planning future FIFA tournaments.” , said Michael Llamas, Chairman of FIFA’s Human Rights and Social Responsibility Subcommittee. The rating will “carried out in a transparent manner with the involvement of interested parties” .

Norwegian association submitted the application

On the eve of its 73rd Congress, FIFA met in Kigali/Rwanda, chaired by Secretary General Fatma Samoura, for talks with the UEFA Working Group on Human Rights, of which the German Football Association (DFB) is also a member. The participants are over “the positive work and the progress” been informed that there were human rights issues in the course of the Qatar World Cup. However, there is always criticism, especially from Europe.

The Norwegian FA asked that the issue of human rights in Qatar be put on the agenda of the General Assembly in Kigali and asked for a detailed statement from FIFA. The DFB Gianni Infantino refuse to support him if he is re-elected.

Gianni Infantino is running for re-election at the FIFA Congress in Rwanda. Norway’s association president Lise Klaveness makes it clear: “We will not vote for him.” In return, she wants to speak again about human rights at the congress.

Human rights organizations criticize FIFA

FIFA had recently referred to the fact that compensation mechanisms exist and are being used by the Qatar government. The human rights organization Amnesty International criticizes that relatives of dead people cannot claim this, since many deaths have not been examined in detail, but one each “natural death” was detected.

There is therefore no right to compensation for this. Workers reported unpaid wages, improperly charged placement fees, or substandard housing.