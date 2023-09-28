FIFA to Move Over 100 Jobs, Including Legal Department, to Miami for World Cup 2026

FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, is reportedly preparing to relocate more than 100 jobs, including its legal department, from its headquarters in Zurich to Miami. This move comes ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in North America, including Miami as one of the venues. FIFA has already shifted part of its large department serving member associations to Paris and recently established offices in Miami to support the organization of the upcoming World Cup. These offices will now play a more significant role with the permanent arrival of staff working in multiple departments.

According to a source familiar with the matter, FIFA’s legal department, as well as the risk and advisory department, will be relocated to Miami, along with the organization’s judicial bodies. The source also highlighted Miami’s strategic location, which is advantageous due to its proximity to the 41 member associations of the Concacaf region and its strong connections with South America. Miami has also gained prominence as a soccer city following the high-profile signing of Lionel Messi for MLS Inter, a team co-owned by David Beckham.

FIFA staff were informed of the move through an email distributed on Tuesday. A FIFA spokesperson confirmed the transfer of personnel to Miami but did not disclose the exact number of positions being displaced. The spokesperson emphasized that FIFA, as a global governing body with 211 member associations, has a vision to expand its presence around the world. In addition to Miami, FIFA has offices in Paris, Singapore, and various regional development offices. It should be noted that the organization’s headquarters will remain in Zurich.

FIFA, originally founded in Paris in 1904 and later relocated to Zurich in 1932, has its headquarters known as “The Home of FIFA.” This recent move to Miami further demonstrates FIFA’s commitment to expanding its global reach and strengthening its operations in key locations.

