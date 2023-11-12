FIFA U17 World Cup Kicks Off in Indonesia with Star-Studded Opening Ceremony

The 2023 FIFA Under-17 (U17) World Cup kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. The event was attended by Indonesian President Joko Joko and FIFA President Infantino, marking the start of an exciting tournament.

The host Indonesian team faced Ecuador in Group A after the opening ceremony, with the game reportedly attracting a sell-out crowd of 38,000 fans. Additionally, the Moroccan team secured a 2-0 victory over Panama in the first game of Group A, while Mali defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 in the first game of Group B.

A total of 24 teams are participating in the tournament, divided into 6 groups of 4 teams each. After the group stage, 16 teams will advance to the knockout round. Notably, Group C features the 2019 champion Brazil and the 2017 champion England, setting the stage for what is expected to be a fiercely competitive round.

FIFA has been promoting the U17 World Cup through its official social media platform, releasing a promotional video featuring football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, and Benzema. The biennial U17 World Cup showcases the talents of young male footballers from national teams under the age of 17, with the first competition held in China in 1985.

The tournament will be hosted in four Indonesian cities, including Jakarta, Bandung, Solo, and Surabaya. President Joko and his wife showed their support for the Indonesian team by attending the match against Ecuador, reflecting the high level of interest and excitement surrounding the U17 World Cup among the local public and fans.

Despite the enthusiasm for the U17 World Cup, it is notable that Indonesia missed out on hosting the 2023 U20 World Cup. This was due to domestic protesters and the governor of Bali Province refusing to allow the Israeli team to participate in the competition, resulting in Indonesia’s disqualification as a host and its replacement by Argentina.

Share this: Facebook

X

