FIFA unveils official logo, campaign for 2026 World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada officially began on Wednesday evening, when FIFA released the official logo for soccer’s biggest tournament at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The logo, which was unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazário, features an actual image of the FIFA World Cup trophy in the foreground and the year of the tournament in bold text in the background. This marks the first time the FIFA World Cup Trophy has been used in the official logo.

In addition to revealing the tournament’s official logo, FIFA introduced the WE ARE 26 campaign, which aims encourage “people, places and communities” to play an active role in launching the tournament, according to a press release by FIFA.

“WE ARE 26 is a rallying cry,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “It’s a moment when three countries and an entire continent collectively say: ‘We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever.’

“The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026.”

According to Infantino, the 16 host cities will each have their own individual brands developed by FIFA with more color and iconography to make each logo feel unique to the cities hosting the World Cup.

“While we celebrate here in LA together tonight, an entire continent celebrates that the whole world will unite in North America for the greatest show on Earth in just three years’ time,” Infantino said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will broadcast by FOX Networks.

