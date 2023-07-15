FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia beats France in record crowd

Status: 07/14/2023 2:36 p.m

Co-hosts Australia have passed their World Cup dress rehearsal. In a duel between two tournament favorites, the “Matildas” beat France 1-0 on Friday (07/14/2023). Spain also seems well prepared for the start of the World Cup. The Iberians swept Vietnam 9-0 off the pitch. England drew 0-0 with Canada.

History was made at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. With 50,629 spectators, Australia’s duel with “Les Bleues” was the best-attended women’s soccer game Down Under of all time.

The arena was sold out to the last seat. And the hosts didn’t disappoint their supporters, most of whom are in the stadium. The team of Swedish coach Tony Gustavsson not only put a lot of heart into the scales, but also knew how to please in terms of play.

The only 20-year-old striker Mary Fowler scored the goal of the day for the “Matildas” in the 66th minute on a template from Hayley Raso, who will start their World Cup game next Thursday (July 20th, 2023, 12 noon, in the live stream on sportschau. de) contest against Ireland. Three days later (July 23, 2023), France will take on Jamaica in the tournament (12 p.m., in the live stream on sportschau.de).

French Bacha possibly seriously injured

The Europeans may have to do without Selma Bacha. The defender sustained an ankle injury in stoppage time and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher. At Australia, midfielder Tameka Yallop limped off the pitch. In contrast to Bacha, however, she was able to proceed to her substitution without outside help.

Spain dismantles World Cup newcomers Vietnam

In another – albeit much more unequal – duel between two World Cup participants, Spain defeated Vietnam 9-0 in Auckland. Seven days before the first group game in the Oceania tournament next Friday (July 21, 2023) against Costa Rica, “La Furia Roja” didn’t give the Asians the slightest chance.

Alba Redondo opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Athena del Castillo made it 2-0 shortly afterwards (12′). The Iberians then let the ball and opponents run impressively, but did not score any more goals until half-time.

Three players score twice

After the break, the resilience of the Vietnamese, who just a few weeks ago had lost record European champions Germany by 2-1, weakened. Salma Paralluelo (51′, 88′), Jennifer Hermoso (63′, 83′) and Esther González (60, 65) each scored twice in the second half. Aitana Bonmatí was responsible for the 7-0 in the meantime (71st).

So there are still a few things to improve for the fourth-named women before their World Cup debut. If this does not succeed, the next bitter bankruptcy threatens. Because the opponent on July 22 (3 a.m., in the live stream at sportschau.de) is USA and is known to be the defending champion.

England plays 0-0 against Canada

European champions England had to settle for a draw at their World Cup dress rehearsal. The “Lionesses” couldn’t get past a 0-0 draw against Olympic champions Canada. The game in Bokarina/Australia took place behind closed doors.

