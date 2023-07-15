Home » FIFA Women’s World Cup: FIFA is giving away 20,000 tickets for World Cup games in New Zealand
Sports

FIFA Women’s World Cup: FIFA is giving away 20,000 tickets for World Cup games in New Zealand

by admin
FIFA Women’s World Cup: FIFA is giving away 20,000 tickets for World Cup games in New Zealand

As of: 07/14/2023 8:57 a.m

FIFA has reacted to the comparatively low sales of tickets for the World Cup games in New Zealand. The world football association is now giving away 20,000 tickets for the games in the co-host country of the Oceania tournament.

According to FIFA, 1.25 million tickets have already been sold for the World Cup, which begins next Thursday (July 20th, 2023), but only 320,000 of these are for the matches in New Zealand. Sarai Bareman, women’s football officer at the world governing body, said it was more difficult to get people to visit the stadium in the co-host country because football is a marginal sport there.

Former Prime Minister Ardern promotes FIFA offer

FIFA therefore decided to provide 20,000 tickets for matches in the four New Zealand host cities of Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin free of charge. Jacinda Ardern, ex-prime minister of the country, which has around five million inhabitants, campaigned on her Instagram account to accept the world association’s offer. “So whether you’re a hobbyist or an expert, this is your opportunity to get involved,” the 42-year-old wrote.

See also  "In world sport, money actually comes before human rights"

You may also like

Livestream – The 14th stage of the Tour...

Title: “Tijuana Defeats Cruz Azul 2-1 with Gonzalez’s...

Jannik Sinner was beaten by Novak Djokovic in...

Title: “Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Triumphs Over Brazil:...

World Cup in Australia: “Bush full of snakes”...

there is also the campaign – Sport Marketing...

South Africa wins friendly against Costa Rica after...

Merida Scultura Endurance GR: the high-speed gravel

Title: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunes Takes on Red Army’s...

FC Bayern: Missed the big goal – Neuer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy