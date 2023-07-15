FIFA Women’s World Cup: FIFA is giving away 20,000 tickets for World Cup games in New Zealand

As of: 07/14/2023 8:57 a.m

FIFA has reacted to the comparatively low sales of tickets for the World Cup games in New Zealand. The world football association is now giving away 20,000 tickets for the games in the co-host country of the Oceania tournament.

According to FIFA, 1.25 million tickets have already been sold for the World Cup, which begins next Thursday (July 20th, 2023), but only 320,000 of these are for the matches in New Zealand. Sarai Bareman, women’s football officer at the world governing body, said it was more difficult to get people to visit the stadium in the co-host country because football is a marginal sport there.

Former Prime Minister Ardern promotes FIFA offer

FIFA therefore decided to provide 20,000 tickets for matches in the four New Zealand host cities of Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin free of charge. Jacinda Ardern, ex-prime minister of the country, which has around five million inhabitants, campaigned on her Instagram account to accept the world association’s offer. “So whether you’re a hobbyist or an expert, this is your opportunity to get involved,” the 42-year-old wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

