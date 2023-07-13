FIFA Women’s World Cup: US star Megan Rapinoe wants to say goodbye with the title

Status: 07/12/2023 12:13 p.m

Megan Rapinoe wants to say goodbye to the big soccer stage with her third World Cup title. The US national team forward will end her international career after the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. At her last World Cup, the 38-year-old may only play a supporting role in sport.

When the defending champions celebrated a 2-0 win against Wales at the World Cup dress rehearsal in San Jose, California last Sunday (local time), Rapinoe was again condemned to watch. A calf injury has kept the OL Reign attacker out of action for quite some time.

In her absence, Trinity Rodman, one of America’s many up-and-coming youngsters, scored both goals to win the match. But even if Rapinoe had been available, she might have had to settle for a place on the bench for the time being.

Other attackers such as the 21-year-old Rodman, Sophia Smith, the only 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson or Alex Morgan have now outstripped her. Unlike four years ago at the World Cup in France, one of the greatest footballers of all time will no longer wear the captain’s armband at the title fights in Australia and New Zealand. Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan now share that role.

Rapinoe at fourth World Cup probably only “joker”

The two-time world champion and Olympic champion from 2012, given her CV and her services to US soccer, could be bitter about probably only being a “joker” at her fourth World Cup appearance. However, the native Californian is not. For her it is “the most important thing” that the team works, appears with self-confidence and is successful, Rapinoe said recently in an interview with the news magazine “Time”. She is looking forward to supporting the young players, added the 38-year-old.

Rapinoe is realistic about her own role in coach Vlatko Andonovski’s team: “If we’re 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go, I’ll probably not come on again. I’m probably there for the case if it’s a draw or we’re behind lie,” said the standards specialist.

Forward in 2019 at the peak of her career

The 199-time national player doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone anyway. In addition to her titles with the US team, she has also won a number of personal awards in her long career. 2019 was undoubtedly her most successful year. She was named the World Cup’s best player and top goalscorer, as well as World Player of the Year, and also received the Ballon d’Or féminin from the French football magazine “France Football”.

At the age of 35, the attacker from Redding (California) had reached the peak of her career. Four years later, Rapinoe announced that she would be hanging up her football boots after the end of the season in the US professional league NWSL in autumn. She will end her national team career after the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“We want to make history”

Her greatest wish is to say goodbye to the big stage with her third world title. “It’s in the back of our minds. Of course we want to make history, that would be great,” said the forward. Before her last big tournament, “the nerves and the excitement are somewhat there,” admitted Rapinoe. But she can “really enjoy the World Cup and concentrate on winning the tournament.”

Rapinoe much more than an exceptional footballer

If it doesn’t work out, the image of “one of the most important players in the history of women’s football and a unique personality” (coach Andonovski) will not be scratched. Because only a few players have been able to put their stamp on women’s football like the 199-time international.

The homosexual Californian impressed even more than with her great sporting successes with her social commitment to the LGBT+ movement and her commitment to equality, not only in women’s issues and against oppression of all kinds.

Her public dispute during the 2019 World Cup with the then US President Donald Trump about her refusal to receive her national team colleagues in the White House in the event of another World Cup triumph is also remembered.

Three years earlier, Rapinoe was the first white professional and the first woman to kneel down during the US national anthem in solidarity with US football player Colin Kaepernick to take a stand against police violence and racial discrimination. In the US team’s fight for higher bonuses, the midfield strategist was the face of her team.

There is no question that your name will always be associated with the US team, regardless of the outcome of the title fights in Australia and New Zealand.

