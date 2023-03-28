Home Sports FIFA World Cup Qatar film paints amazing picture
FIFA World Cup Qatar film paints amazing picture

FIFA World Cup Qatar film paints amazing picture

Et was probably all just a terrible dream in the World Cup winter. Back then, when it seemed that the heart of German football beat for migrant workers in Qatar and all lovers of this world, but the DFB with its bold morality rebounded from the universal power of the world football association FIFA and the allied World Cup hosts.

One-Love bandages, hands over mouths, officials who get carried away, and a minister who defiantly pursues symbolic politics in the stands – all of this apparently just arose from a lively German imagination. Fake news, so to speak, from DFB employees who were looking for excuses for the national team’s poor performance, as well as the media, which also spread it.

Thanks to a “documentary film” from the World Cup, it has now come to light that things were actually happy, peaceful and totally apolitical in Qatar. The title “Unter ein gut Stern” (originally: “Written in the Stars”) alone would not have occurred to us Germans in our dreams.

beauty and hospitality

FIFA itself has spared no effort, expense and camera angles to look “behind the scenes”. There, the world association discovered something amazing. For example: football fans who hope and fear before their national team plays; Soccer players who score or prevent goals and win or lose: and even more soccer fans who afterwards celebrate victory (or, in exceptional cinematic moments, suffer defeat).

