Et was probably all just a terrible dream in the World Cup winter. Back then, when it seemed that the heart of German football beat for migrant workers in Qatar and all lovers of this world, but the DFB with its bold morality rebounded from the universal power of the world football association FIFA and the allied World Cup hosts.

One-Love bandages, hands over mouths, officials who get carried away, and a minister who defiantly pursues symbolic politics in the stands – all of this apparently just arose from a lively German imagination. Fake news, so to speak, from DFB employees who were looking for excuses for the national team’s poor performance, as well as the media, which also spread it.

Thanks to a “documentary film” from the World Cup, it has now come to light that things were actually happy, peaceful and totally apolitical in Qatar. The title “Unter ein gut Stern” (originally: “Written in the Stars”) alone would not have occurred to us Germans in our dreams.

beauty and hospitality

FIFA itself has spared no effort, expense and camera angles to look “behind the scenes”. There, the world association discovered something amazing. For example: football fans who hope and fear before their national team plays; Soccer players who score or prevent goals and win or lose: and even more soccer fans who afterwards celebrate victory (or, in exceptional cinematic moments, suffer defeat).

There are also sports reporters who burst into tears as soon as their compatriots score a goal down on the pitch, and of course stars, stars, stars, above all Lionel Messi, who is also celebrated by FIFA as a supernatural phenomenon. In addition, the film celebrates the beauty and hospitality of Qatar and all the lucky fans who enjoy the beautiful desert landscape as the sun sets and even sip a beer.



Qatar is praised in the highest tones in the documentary.

:



Image: dpa



In the FIFA documentary, the World Cup stadiums are full to the brim; empty ranks must have been part of a bad dream. You sigh and marvel: There is nothing more beautiful in the world than football. And nothing else either. The failure of the DFB team, after all a three-time world champion, only appears in passing in the jubilation film. Otherwise there was nothing going on for FIFA in and around Germany.

The key members of the world football family can’t help but be amazed by this special look at the World Cup, with the voice of Welsh actor Michael Sheen. From Gianni Infantino (“Today I feel like a gay star director”) to Gianni Infantino (“Today I feel like an Arab leading actress”) to Gianni Infantino (“I love you all like this film!”) there should be real and dreamed reviews only be exuberant.

And it gets even better: FIFA won’t be satisfied with 96 minutes for their next World Cup documentary. The film about the 2026 tournament – ​​in Infantino-speak then the very best World Cup in our universe, including all the black holes in it – should last almost three hours. 104 tournament games are played in the USA, Mexico and Canada instead of the paltry 64 as in Qatar. A recommended working title is: Written in the Stars and Stripes. Until then, let’s keep dreaming.