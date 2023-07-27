FIFA WWC 2023, Visa with Laura Giuliani to celebrate the role of supporter teams

Visa, one of the global leaders in digital payments and exclusive technology partner for payments of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, today launches with the Italian champion Laura Giuliani the new campaign to celebrate the role of ‘supporter teams’ in ‘to help the elite of female athletes and entrepreneurs achieve their professional goals, on and off the playing field.

Women running small businesses with a very strong ‘support team’ – a group of friends, family or colleagues – were more likely to experience revenue growth in the company, according to new research commissioned by Visa. last year, compared to those who say their ‘team’ isn’t strong at all (59% vs. 43%).

According to the study, 83% of women small business leaders surveyed say their supporter network is critical to achieving their career goals, and more than three-quarters (76%) say that without it, their company it wouldn’t be where it is today.

These networks play an incredibly important role, in life, in business as well as on the playing field: that’s why Visa advocates the importance of having a strong and diverse support group and does so by shining a spotlight on Team Visa’s female soccer players, female entrepreneurs and on their workforce.

“From the moment I started playing football as a young girl in Milan – comments Laura Giuliani, player of the Italian national team and Team Visa – my support network has been fundamental to my development, for which I am very grateful. It’s amazing to see women’s football growing in popularity and the fact that it’s becoming a platform for empowering women and promoting gender equality makes me very proud. That’s why I’m partnering with Visa to put ‘support teams’ at the center of this celebration of women on the global stage.”

Building a team of supporters

Trustworthiness (30%), honesty (37%) and positivity (28%) are the top three attributes women business leaders look for when building their ‘support team’. Diversity of thought was also key: Over three-quarters (76%) of women business leaders say they value different perspectives and viewpoints when it comes to achieving their professional goals.

Visa partnered with noted business psychologist Lynda Shaw who provided the following advice to women on how to build their teams and make the most of them to achieve their professional goals.

– Enlist Open Communicators: To build a support team based on honesty and positivity, consider how they interact with each other. They shouldn’t feel threatened by the successes of others because they recognize their own strengths and weaknesses. They will often be enthusiastic but, at the same time, focused. Their optimism will be realistic and sensitively courageous.

– Encourage the achievement of mutually beneficial goals: An effective support team shouldn’t need micro management. On the contrary, it is more useful to openly discuss the best way forward in case of difficulty and to trust the judgment of others. Also remember that intrinsic motivation often trumps extrinsic motivation; then, find out what each team member’s motivations are and see how they can support your goals as well.

– Welcoming different opinions: To build a successful support network it is essential that each member respects and appreciates the different points of view of the others and that they want to learn from each other. Diversity of ideas and thoughts is hugely beneficial to organizations; therefore, it is wise to support your team so that everyone knows each other well.

As the world prepares for what is expected to be the largest tournament in women’s soccer, Visa invites Italy and Europe to celebrate support networks, paying attention to those behind the scenes helping women reach the their full potential.

Support women at every stage of their career

The new Celebrating Squad Goals campaign underscores Visa’s commitment to empowering women and promoting excellence, equality and inclusion in the economy. To that end, Visa puts women entrepreneurs at the helm of small businesses center stage, emphasizing the important role they play in supporting the economy. As such, Visa will use its sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Player of the Match Award to honor women-owned small businesses. The winners will be announced live during the athlete awards for each of the 64 matches and will receive a total of $500,000 in funding.

Visa was the first partner of FIFA Women’s Football and became the first ever sponsor of UEFA Women’s Football in 2018. Team Visa is proud to support 37 professional female soccer players globally, including those who participate in the tournament, by providing them with tools, resources and support. Visa also founded The Second Half, a career development programme, in partnership with Karen Carney MBE and Kim Little MBE, to help professional female soccer players plan a smooth career transition away from the soccer pitch, in the UK and in Spain.

“When it comes to women’s football – comments Stefano M. Stoppani, Visa Italia Country Manager – Visa is at the forefront of supporting and celebrating women at every stage of their journey, both during their sporting career and beyond. As our research, supporter networks play a key role in the economy. That’s why we want everyone to join us in celebrating and valuing people who help others achieve their goals.”

“At Visa we are determined to grow the sport at all levels by promoting its acceptance, raising its visibility and ensuring the future of women’s football. As we celebrate the achievements of supporter teams, we look forward to increasing the success of women in the business , in sport and in life”.

