FIFA year-end ranking: National Football Team 80 ranked 11th in Asia, Brazil ranked 1st and Argentina ranked 2nd

CCTV News: On December 22, Beijing time, FIFA announced the latest FIFA national team rankings, which is also the year-end ranking for 2022. In this issue of the list, there is no increase or decrease in the points of the Chinese national team. The latest points are still 1305.06 points. The world ranking has dropped by 1 to 80th, and the Asian ranking is still 11th. Worldwide, Brazil, which stopped at the top 8 of the World Cup, still ranks first, World Cup champion Argentina rises to second, runner-up France rises to third, Belgium and England rank fourth and fifth, third runner-up Croatia rises to seventh, third runner-up Morocco Jumping from 22nd to 11th, Japan entered the top 20 in the world.

The top 20 associations in the world are as follows: Brazil, Argentina, France, Belgium, England, Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, United States, Germany, Mexico, Uruguay, Colombia, Denmark, Senegal, Japan.

