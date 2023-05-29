Fifteen of the 44 ETA convicts included in the EH Bildu lists have won a seat, and two of them have committed blood crimes

Begoña Uzkudun and Juan Carlos Arriaga must resign from assuming councilors in Régil and Berriplano if they comply with what they announced

A total of 15 convicted of the 44 from ETA who were on the EH Bildu lists they have won seats in the elections of the Basque Autonomous Community and Navarra, two of them with blood crimes, for which they should resign their seat, as announced by the general coordinator of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, on May 16.

It’s about Begona Uzkudun Etxenagusia, number 3 in the list of Azkoitia (Guipúzcoa), and Juan Carlos Arriaga Martinez, number 3 of the candidacy of the Navarre locality of Berrioplano.

In all, they have been eleven express for membership or collaboration with ETA (who have already served their sentence) who have achieved council positions in the Basque Autonomous Community and three in Navarre town halls, in addition to Adolfo Araiz, number 2 on the list for the Parliament of Navarra.

The inmates who have achieved representation in the Councils of the Basque Autonomous Community are: Gorka Betolaza (number 3 for Barrundia), Sonia Respaldiza (number 6 for Llodio), Asier Altuna (head of the list for Azkoitia), Begoña Uzkudun (number 3 in Régil/Errezil), Aloña Muñoa (number 2 for Ormaiztegi), Egoitz Apaolaza (number 3 in Segura), Urko Mancisidor (number 4 in Busturia), Andoni Lariz (head of the list in Ziortza-Bolibar), Zaloa Zenarrutzabeitia (number 3 in Etxebarria), Egoitz Garmendia (number 1 in Otxandio), and Urtza Alkorta (head of the list in Ondarroa).

In Navarra, in addition to Adolfo Araiz (number 2 in the Navarre Chamber), Jon Garai (number 3 in Ansoáin), Iker Isiegas (number 5 in Basaburua) and Juan Carlos Arriaga (number 3 in Berrioplano) have been elected.

sentences

Sonia Respaldiza appeared in the papers seized from the ETA military chief Ibón Fernández de Iradi, “Susper”. Asier Altuna Epelde was sentenced in 2005 to five years for collaboration with an armed gang. The “Araba” command intended to attack in 2001 against the socialist councilor of Eibar José Luis Vallés and was the one who transferred the members of ETA to Mondragón. He provided them with surveillance while they robbed and moved the car they were going to use in the attack.

For his part, Begoña Uzkudun Etxenagusia was sentenced in 1989 to 18 years for the murder of José Larrañaga Arenas in 1984. He was an accomplice in the murder, when he reported Larrañaga’s presence in the town, to which the victim returned on a few occasions.

She was sentenced to 106 years in prison for concealment in the attack committed in Zarauz on June 28, 1986, in which the civil guard Francisco Muriel Muñoz was assassinated, who died almost instantly, and José Carlos Marrero Sanabria, who died in 1988 as a result of the aftermath of the attack. He was also sentenced in 1990 to 21 years and 3 months in prison for belonging to a terrorist organization, depositing weapons and forging documents.

Aloña Muñoa Ordozgoiti was sentenced in 2005 in France for participating in “an association of criminals for the perpetration of a terrorist act”. In addition, Egoitz Apaolaza Goena was sentenced in 2016 to 1 year and 6 months in prison for integration into a terrorist organization as a leader of Batasuna.

Urko Mancisidor Torrontegi was sentenced in 2004 to 2 years in prison for acts of sabotage against banking and insurance entities; and in 2002 to 3 years in prison for attacking the PNV headquarters in Zukarrieta. Andoni Lariz Bustundui was also sentenced in France in 2015 to 5 years and 3 months in prison as member of the logistics apparatus of ETA.

Zaloa Zenarrutzabeitia Iruguenpagate was appointed in 2009 as a member of Segi 6 years in prison for belonging to a terrorist organization.Egoitz Garmendia Vera was sentenced in 2016 to 2 years in prison for belonging to ETA, since he was responsible for Ekin in Álava.

Urtza Alkorta Arrizabalaga died in 2013 5 years in prison for a crime of collaboration with ETAby helping the command with mail, information and accompaniment activities.

For his part, Adolfo Araiz Flamarique was a member of the dome of HB that approved the ‘Oldartzen’ paper, called the “extension of suffering”while Jon Garai Vales was sentenced in 2016 to 2 years in prison for a crime of integration into a terrorist organization as a leader of Batasuna.

Iker Isiegas Garisoain was sentenced in 2004 to 3 years in prison for trying to plant an explosive device in a bank in Pamplona in 1999. Finally. Juan Carlos Arriaga Martínez was sentenced in 1989 to 29 years in prison for the 1984 murder of Jesús Alcocer Jiménez, retired Army Major. Isiegas controlled and monitored the victim’s movements.

Covite complaint

The inclusion in the EH Bildu candidacy of 44 people who were convicted of belonging to or collaborating with ETA was denounced by the Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite) and has marked the last electoral campaign.

The controversy aroused by this fact with a cascade of criticisms led to The seven convicted of blood crimes will resign from their posts of councilors if they were elected, among them Begoña Uzkudun and Juan Carlos Arriagas, who have been elected.

On the same May 16, when the resignations were announced, the general coordinator of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, appeared urgently, who read an institutional statement in which the sovereignist coalition applauded this decision and reaffirmed his commitment to “exclusively peaceful and democratic” paths. The sovereignist coalition denounced the “unacceptable” campaign of harassment and demolition against its formation, but assumed its responsibility in the situation generated.