“Fifteen years have passed since the Ballon d’Or won by Ricardo Kaká. A glorious award, won in front of two icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the eighth in the history of Milan. The date was that of December 2, 2007, who closed the year as absolute protagonist of the Brazilian champion with a well-deserved recognition, who became the sixth AC Milan player to receive such individual prestige. On his anniversary 15 years ago, we celebrate the Rossoneri playmaker by rewinding the tape, starting from the beginning of the 2006/07 season up to the challenges that allowed him and Milan to conquer the top of Europe before, and world then”.

Milan-Anderlecht 4-1, November 1, 2006 (Champions League) — “Two goals in the first three rounds of the Champions League, hat-trick on matchday four. TO San Siro Ancelotti’s Milan, with full points and very fast towards the Round of 16, hosts Anderlecht to close the qualification discussion, and Kaká causes panic: three of a kind in 56 minutes and the Belgians down”.

Milan-Celtic 1-0 d.t.s., 7 marzo 2007 (Champions League) — “The outward challenge of the Round of 16 – finished 0-0 – he had left everything open in view of the return to San Siro. However, even on the home turf, regular time didn’t prove to be enough to decree a winner, with Milan having slammed against the Scottish wall and the woodwork many times. Kaká takes care of taking the chair and resolving the dispute with a solo in the 93rd minute: uncontainable descent with ball and chain and left foot under Boruc’s legs, Milan go 1-0 and access the quarterfinals”. See also Volleyball A3. Paganin charges Da Rold: "We are ready"

Milan-Bayern Monaco 2-2, 3 April 2007 (Champions League) — “The Champions League challenge opens an idyllic month for Ricardo. The quarter-finals of the top European competition pit Milan against Bayern Munich. Kaká is still protagonist at San Siro and, in the 83rd minute, he scored the momentary 2-1 goal from a penalty after yet another performance as a protagonist. Momentary because the 2-2 of the Bavarians arrives in the final with the brace of the central Van Buyten which keeps the games open in view of the return in Bavaria. Just over a week later though, Milan will establish itself in Germany thus gaining the pass for the Semifinal”.

Manchester United-Milan 3-2, 24 aprile 2007 (Champions League) — “A historic night. At Old Trafford, a prodigious brace from the Brazilian – between 22′ and 35′ – overturned Cristiano Ronaldo’s initial advantage in the first leg of the semi-final. First a cross left foot that leaves no way out for van der Sar, then a magic that has entered the Rossoneri’s history by right. for what he himself will define as his most beautiful goal with the Milan shirt. Dida’s long pass, a sombrero on Heinze and an advance with a header to surprise the same Argentine defender and Evra who collide, to then conclude with a glacial right foot in front of the goalkeeper. The 3-2 final in favor of the English does not affect the Rossoneri’s awareness that, also thanks to another goal by Kaká, they will crash Ferguson’s Red Devils 3-0 in the famous ‘Perfect Match’ in the second leg”. See also Capello, from the "secrets" to win the Champions League and in Italy, to the drama of the war in Ukraine: "What is happening is heartbreaking"

Milan-Liverpool 2-1, 23 maggio 2007 (Champions League) — “May 23, 2007, is the day of the Final in Athens. Milan takes a historic revenge against Liverpool after the crushing defeat two years earlier, and Kaká leaves his mark again. After Inzaghi’s advantage at the end of the first half, the Brazilian lights up in the 82nd minute the same number 9 serves deep with a through ball that leaves the English defense motionless. Inzaghi doesn’t forgive: it’s 2-0 and the Rossoneri – despite Kuijt’s goal which shortens the gap – conquer the 7th Champions League, climbing to the top of Europe”.

