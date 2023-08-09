Fifteen Years of Pursuing Dreams: Thematic Exhibition Commemorating the 15th Anniversary of Beijing Olympic Games Opens at Bird’s Nest

Thematic Exhibition Commemorating 15th Anniversary of Beijing Olympic Games Opens at “Bird’s Nest”

Beijing, August 8 – The National Stadium “Bird’s Nest” opened its doors today to a themed exhibition titled “Fifteen Years of Pursuing Dreams,” commemorating the 15th anniversary of the successful hosting of the Beijing Olympic Games. The exhibition, which will run until September 17, aims to showcase the transformation that China and the city of Beijing have undergone since the historic Olympic Games.

The exhibition features 15 representative figures and groups from the Beijing Olympic Games, including renowned athletes Yao Ming, Wang Yongfeng, and Zhang Juanjuan. Through a combination of pictures, text, audio, video, and real objects, the exhibition chronicles their 15-year journey, highlighting their growth and the changes that have taken place in China and Beijing after the successful hosting of the Olympic Games.

Visitors can make free appointments to attend the exhibition through the Bird’s Nest “Nest Ticket” applet. Additionally, the audience is encouraged to participate in the “Dream Chasing” collection, where they can share their own Olympic stories and experiences.

This exhibition is part of a series of activities organized to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Beijing Olympic Games. It is hosted by the Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association and organized by the Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Center, Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd., and co-organized by the National Stadium Co., Ltd.

The Beijing Olympic Games, held in 2008, left an indelible mark on the city and the country as a whole. The event showcased China‘s tremendous growth and development, solidifying its position as a global powerhouse in sports and culture. The Olympic Games were not only a sporting event but also a symbol of unity, peace, and aspirations for a better future.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beijing Olympic Games serve as a reminder of the power of human resilience and the ability to overcome adversity. The themed exhibition at the “Bird’s Nest” invites visitors to relive the spirit of the Olympic Games and reflect on the achievements and progress made over the past 15 years.

The exhibition promises to leave a lasting impression on visitors, reminding them of the triumphs and the legacy of the Beijing Olympic Games. It serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations, fostering a sense of pride and national identity.

