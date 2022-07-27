Villach (Austria), 27 July 2022 – Waiting for news from the market front and in particular from the De Ketelaere front, the Milan redeems the knockout remedied a few days ago against the Hungarians of the ZTE and trims a peremptory 5-0 to the Austrians of Wolfsberger. The Rossoneri appeared in clear growth on the physical and game level and, even against an opponent of evident lower caliber, they dominated the contest far and wide by exploiting the great performance of the left chain composed of Theo Hernandez and Leao but also of the newcomer Yacine Adli, author, in his first time as a starter for the Rossoneri, of an assist and a goal that earned him the momentary 4-0. After dominating for the first 35 ‘, the Rossoneri accelerated passing in the 38th minute with Leao’s gem on assist at the Calabria kiss. Three minutes later the doubling of Rebic who definitively put the game on the most congenial tracks for Milan who then in the second half completed the work with the goals of Messias, Adli and Gabbia.

The race

Contrary to what we have seen in the latest releases, the Rossoneri immediately took control of the game by exploiting the accelerations on the left of Theo Hernandez and Leao but also the plays of an Adli in great dusting. Numerous headaches created for the Austrians by the Rossoneri who, however, had to wait for the 39th minute to unblock the situation: on a long ball and at the kiss of Calabria, Leao sublime controlled the ball and passed Gutlbauer with a slight lob. A goal that definitively unlocked the Rossoneri who three minutes later doubled with Rebic, able to push the Adli’s low cross. Despite the 2-0 at the end of the first half, Milan did not take their foot off the accelerator and in the 57th minute dropped the trio with the winning tap-in of the newly entered Messias on an assist from Theo Hernandez, author of yet another irresistible bucking on the left. Just enough time to rejoice that the Rossoneri have also scored poker with Adli who collected the short rejected by the opposing goalkeeper on Saelemaekers shot and pushed the ball into the net. To put the icing on the cake we thought in the 66th minute Matteo Gabbia who with his head bagged the final 5-0 collecting the good cross of a Ballo-Touré today more than positive.