Fifth Personality COA VI: Chengdu GG won the first game, won the game 2-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals! _Striker_Antique Dealer_Recorder

Original Title: Fifth Personality COA VI: Chengdu GG won the first game, won the game 2-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals!

On April 30, 2023, the first day of the knockout round of the fifth personality COA VI global finals will begin. In the game of the day, Chengdu GG defeated Zt with a score of 2 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses (13:4) and won the game. Below is the game report.

Zt’s survivors chose priests, antique dealers, strikers, and bartenders; Chengdu GG’s supervisor xawm chose Bangbang. (BAN dancer, mercenary, chief mate, gardener)

At the beginning, Bangbang chose to chase the bartender and use his excitement to quickly knock him down. Then the striker came to interfere, and the bartender successfully got rid of the pursuit. Then Bangbang changed to chase the striker and quickly knocked him down and sent him to the chair.

In the battle of defending the chairs, the antique dealer rescued the striker, and soon there was a double down situation on the field, and the striker was eliminated by sending the chair.

In the middle period, Bangbang sent the antique dealer who fell to the ground a chair, and then the priest rescued the antique dealer. Bang Bang continued to pursue the antique dealer and knocked him out. Then Bangbang used teleportation to chase the bartender and quickly knocked him down. Then the two sides went through several waves of tug-of-war, and Bangbang eliminated all the remaining survivors and completed four catches.

The second half of the first game: Chengdu GG Survivor vs. Zt Supervisor

The survivors of Chengdu GG chose antique dealers, mercenaries, "psychologists", and patients; MiaoPai, the supervisor of Zt, chose "recorders". (BAN "philanthropist", entomologist, bartender, prospector)

At the beginning of the game, the "Recorder" chose to pursue the "Psychologist", and the "Psychologist" held back until the three cipher machines were deciphered. Then the "recorder" chose to change to chase the antique dealer, and the antique dealer held him back until the Survivor's cipher machine was deciphered.

In the opening battle, the recorder chose to pursue the "psychologist" and knocked him down to send him to the chair. Then the mercenary rescued the "psychologist", and the "recorder" chose to knock down the mercenary and send him to the chair. The survivors completed three runs.

In the second half of the first game, Chengdu GG led with a score of 3:1.

First half of the second game: Zt Survivor vs. Chengdu GG Supervisor

Zt's survivors chose chief mate, lawyer, prospector, and postman (BAN Red Lady); Chengdu GG supervisor xawm chose Bangbang. (BAN prophet, antique dealer, gardener, dancer, "psychologist")

At the beginning, Bangbang chose to chase the postman, but the postman held back until the cipher machine was deciphered for nearly two and a half sets, and then he was knocked down and sent to the chair.

In the battle of defending the chair, the first officer rescued the postman with his wounds, and the postman who got off the chair was knocked down and sent to the chair. The survivors did not choose to rescue, and the postman was eliminated.

In the mid-term, Bangbang chose to pursue the prospector, knocked him down and sent him to the chair. After the first officer rescued the prospector, the Survivor's cipher machine was deciphered.

In the opening battle, Bangbang knocked down the prospector with a flash, sent him to the chair and eliminated him, and completed the second catch.

In the first half of the second game, the two sides tied with a score of 2:2.

The second half of the second game: Chengdu GG Survivor vs. Zt Supervisor

The survivors of Chengdu GG chose "psychologist", dancer, striker, and bartender (BAN Bangbang); MiaoPai, the supervisor of Zt, chose "recorder". (BAN mercenaries, prophets, acrobats, patients, antique dealers)

At the beginning, the "scorer" chose to chase the striker, and then the scorer changed the chase several times, and finally knocked down the striker and sent him to the chair.

In the chair-guarding battle, the dancer rescued the striker, and then the Survivor's cipher machine was deciphered.

In the opening game, the striker was knocked out and the survivors completed three runs.

In the second half of the second game, Chengdu GG led with a score of 3:1.

In the end, Chengdu GG defeated Zt with 2 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses (13:4) and won the game.

