Atlanta, July 29, 1996. Marie-José Pérec wins the gold medal in the 400m. Three days later, the French sprinter won gold in the 200m, and achieved a historic double. Gold also for Laura Flessel in fencing, David Douillet in judo, Jean Galfione in pole vault… The medal counter is going crazy with fifteen gold charms, thirty-seven in total. This is the best harvest of the French Olympic French delegation, which climbs to 5e world rank.

Twelve years later, at the Beijing Olympics, France fell to tenth place, despite its forty-three medals but only seven gold. Since then, the Blues have stagnated in seventh or eighth place.

This is the observation made by the National Sports Agency (ANS), responsible for practice for all and high level in France. “Transforming bronze and silver into gold, transforming a 4e or a 5e place in the medal. Being able to do the medal on D-Day. » Less than 500 days from the 2024 Paris Games, the objective is to (re)place France in the Top 5 nations.

* On track, road, BMX and MTB

** Swimming, Artistic Swimming, Open Water Swimming Infographics : The worldAudrey Lagadec, Veronique Malecot Sources : CIO CNOSF

Are host countries benefiting from a “Home Games” effect? The world analyzed the rank of the organizing countries since the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. Very often, the host country reaches its best rank during “its” edition or even the next one.