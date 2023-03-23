Home Sports fifty years of tricolor medals at the Olympic Games
Sports

fifty years of tricolor medals at the Olympic Games

by admin
fifty years of tricolor medals at the Olympic Games

Atlanta, July 29, 1996. Marie-José Pérec wins the gold medal in the 400m. Three days later, the French sprinter won gold in the 200m, and achieved a historic double. Gold also for Laura Flessel in fencing, David Douillet in judo, Jean Galfione in pole vault… The medal counter is going crazy with fifteen gold charms, thirty-seven in total. This is the best harvest of the French Olympic French delegation, which climbs to 5e world rank.

Twelve years later, at the Beijing Olympics, France fell to tenth place, despite its forty-three medals but only seven gold. Since then, the Blues have stagnated in seventh or eighth place.

This is the observation made by the National Sports Agency (ANS), responsible for practice for all and high level in France. “Transforming bronze and silver into gold, transforming a 4e or a 5e place in the medal. Being able to do the medal on D-Day. » Less than 500 days from the 2024 Paris Games, the objective is to (re)place France in the Top 5 nations.

* On track, road, BMX and MTB
** Swimming, Artistic Swimming, Open Water Swimming

Infographics : The worldAudrey Lagadec, Veronique Malecot

Sources : CIO CNOSF

Are host countries benefiting from a “Home Games” effect? The world analyzed the rank of the organizing countries since the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. Very often, the host country reaches its best rank during “its” edition or even the next one.

Year of organization of the Olympic Games by the country

No participation

1980 : boycott of the Moscow Games by around fifty nations, including the United States

See also  Aspen:Bayern has told Lewandowski that he must stay in the team and Real Madrid may exempt Lewandowski from signing next year – yqqlm

1984 : boycott of about fifteen countries of the communist bloc, including the USSR

Infographics : The worldAudrey Lagadec, Veronique Malecot

Sources : CIO CNOSF

You may also like

The most beautiful beaches in Slovenian Istria, what...

Soavegel match sponsor Happy Casa Brindisi vs Nutribullet...

UEFA opens investigation against FC Barcelona over refereeing...

Juve, Dybala wants the 3 million: possible cause....

According to others, Crosby is the most complex...

FC Bayern Munich has chosen Adyen as its...

European Championship qualification: Azerbaijan has a winning streak...

Luca Bergia, founder and former drummer of Marlene...

NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns returns after 51...

Football: U21; Nicolato, I have to understand the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy