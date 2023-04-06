The president of the FIGC Gabriel Gravina he also becomes vice president of UEFA. The appointment was later communicated to the Congress of the governing organization of the European ball which confirmed at the helm Alexander Ceferin. The 55-year-old Slovenian, the only candidate at the 47th ordinary congress underway in Lisbon, was elected by acclamation and will remain president until 2027: his reign began on September 14, 2016 and had passed for a first reconfirmation on February 7, 2019.

Welsh Laura McAllister and Gravina were appointed as UEFA vice presidents to replace fernando gomes e Sándor Csányi, who become the first full member of the FIFA Council and the second vice-president of FIFA. “I thank Ceferin and my UEFA colleagues for this prestigious position. Represents a signal of trust important, both personally and for the Federation,” said Gravina. “In recent years, both in the Executive Committee and in the Commissions, we have worked tirelessly, with great seriousness and a spirit of collaboration for the development of the soccer European, teaming up and tackling extremely complex issues. We will continue to do so with the same passion and self-denial to face the great challenges that await continental football,” added the president of the Football Federation. Which aims to obtain for Italy the organization of the Europeans 2023.

Ceferin instead in his formal pre-election speech returned to attack the Super League: “They attempted to create new models in contrast to the European one, which is based on sporting merit. And the merit sporty it is priceless, it cannot be bought, it can only be earned season after season”. The president continues to reiterate the rhyme according to which UEFA would protect the fans: “There is no room in Europe for cartels. They claim they want to save football. But we are not stupid, the soccer it is and will always be thereor people’s sportswe must not let the interests of a few prevail over theinterest of all. We must never forget how beautiful football is, football defines who we are and European football has a history unique, a success story”. Meanwhile, however, by Ceferin’s own admission, the gap between few top clubs and other companies are continuing to widen.