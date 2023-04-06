Home Sports FIGC president Gravina appointed UEFA vice president: alongside Ceferin until 2027
Sports

FIGC president Gravina appointed UEFA vice president: alongside Ceferin until 2027

by admin
FIGC president Gravina appointed UEFA vice president: alongside Ceferin until 2027

The president of the FIGC Gabriel Gravina he also becomes vice president of UEFA. The appointment was later communicated to the Congress of the governing organization of the European ball which confirmed at the helm Alexander Ceferin. The 55-year-old Slovenian, the only candidate at the 47th ordinary congress underway in Lisbon, was elected by acclamation and will remain president until 2027: his reign began on September 14, 2016 and had passed for a first reconfirmation on February 7, 2019.

Welsh Laura McAllister and Gravina were appointed as UEFA vice presidents to replace fernando gomes e Sándor Csányi, who become the first full member of the FIFA Council and the second vice-president of FIFA. “I thank Ceferin and my UEFA colleagues for this prestigious position. Represents a signal of trust important, both personally and for the Federation,” said Gravina. “In recent years, both in the Executive Committee and in the Commissions, we have worked tirelessly, with great seriousness and a spirit of collaboration for the development of the soccer European, teaming up and tackling extremely complex issues. We will continue to do so with the same passion and self-denial to face the great challenges that await continental football,” added the president of the Football Federation. Which aims to obtain for Italy the organization of the Europeans 2023.

Ceferin instead in his formal pre-election speech returned to attack the Super League: “They attempted to create new models in contrast to the European one, which is based on sporting merit. And the merit sporty it is priceless, it cannot be bought, it can only be earned season after season”. The president continues to reiterate the rhyme according to which UEFA would protect the fans: “There is no room in Europe for cartels. They claim they want to save football. But we are not stupid, the soccer it is and will always be thereor people’s sportswe must not let the interests of a few prevail over theinterest of all. We must never forget how beautiful football is, football defines who we are and European football has a history unique, a success story”. Meanwhile, however, by Ceferin’s own admission, the gap between few top clubs and other companies are continuing to widen.

See also  Basketball, Serie A: Virtus-Milan, shock banner against Messina. Investigate the Fip prosecutor

Previous Article

Cassano furious against Caressa: “An incompetent”. Then he also attacks Zazzaroni

next

Next article

Sergio “Bobo” Gori died, he was 77 years old: he won 4 championships with the shirts of Inter, Cagliari and Juventus

next

You may also like

Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban confirms the will to...

Cuban blames Jalen Brunson’s parents for Mavs departure,...

«At first I didn’t like volleyball, I couldn’t...

Su Bingtian responded that the mobile phone was...

Premier League: sensational comeback! Who will take over...

Ilicic: from depression to returning to football, with...

NLZ boss Jochen Sauer is apparently about to...

Germany against Peru: filling jug as a fixed...

The Guardia di Finanza has searched the headquarters...

FCSG men and women play against Servette on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy