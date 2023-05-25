Figc prosecutor investigates Perugia’s third goal with Benevento – Calcio

9
The Prosecutor of the football federation, Giuseppe Chiné, has just opened – ANSA learns – a proceeding on the “methods of scoring the final 3-2 goal in the Perugia-Benevento match of the 38th and last day of the Serie B championship”, with “the sporting offense hypothesis”. In this regard – it transpires – the video of the match has already been acquired, and the members involved in the episode will be heard in the next few days.
