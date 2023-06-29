Fight again with passion!More than 30,000 fans shouted “ignite” Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center- Longwan News

June 29, 2023 09:08:08 Source: Longwan News Network

More than 30,000 fans shouted in unison, and the Olympic football game will continue to fight again——On the evening of June 28, the “Charm of Hangzhou” Chinese Football Association National Youth Football League (U19 group) Cangzhou Lions VS Wuhan Three Towns match continued in Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. According to statistics, the game attracted 36,458 spectators to watch.

At 7:30 that night, the game started on time. The two sides teamed up to present a wonderful duel for the audience—the Wuhan Three Towns team overwhelmed the Cangzhou Lions in the opening game, and scored 1 point in the opening 6 minutes. In the subsequent schedule, the two sides scored a total of four In the end, the Wuhan Three Towns team defeated the Cangzhou Lions team 3:1 to win.

The players on the field fought hard, and tens of thousands of spectators cheered and cheered for the players in unison. As the two sides alternated offense and defense, the atmosphere of the game was also ignited. “Strike!” “Defense!” The audience and fans shouted passionately.



“How do you feel about the Asian Games football field at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium?” After the game, Zheng Yiran, a member of the Wuhan Three Towns Team, told reporters: “The facilities on this venue are of high standard, the lawn is very flat, and it’s fun to play!” Wuhan Three Towns The head coach of the town team, Uemura Kenichi, also praised the organizers’ careful preparations for the event and the “tall” hardware facilities of the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center in the press conference after the game.

This is the second “examination” that Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium has ushered in in the last 3 days. Whether it is the previous Chinese Super League, or the three-day “Charm Hangzhou” National Youth Football League of the Chinese Football Association, or the upcoming Asian Games, behind each high-level competition is the road to the rise of Vigorous Longwan, and even more It is to show the world the determination and strength of Longwan to build the city of games.

(Read the Longwan client, all-media reporter Yu Ping Zhang Chao photography Xiang Shaoxiong Zhang Chongyu editor Wu Huifang Xu Xiaoxiao)

