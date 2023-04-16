Fight against tax evasion, so the Pos will help track down the “cunning” of taxes in Italy

Italia by Marco Furniture In the focus of the Def dedicated to the fight against evasion, the government relaunches the fight against black people and hypothesizes the use of letters of compliance for those who do not accept electronic money

An all new role is coming for the Pos. The legendary device to be able to pay the bill with electronic money which still today in many parts of Italy often struggles to connect or to be really active. To hypothesize it between the lines of the Def is the government, in particular in the canonical focus that the Executive on duty dedicates to fight against evasion.

The Pos and above all its non-use, therefore, could already be transformed this year into an evasion spy, allowing the tax authorities to write directly to the merchant, professional or craftsman who have not correctly used the device to accept digital payments.

When the light comes on

The game, at least as the government tells it in Defappears quite simple and almost obvious.

The innovations introduced by the Draghi government in 2022, first of all the application of sanctions from 1 January 2023as well as the obligation of the telematic transmission to the Revenue Agency, by banks and financial intermediaries, of the identification data of the electronic payment instruments made available to the merchants, will allow the financial administration to use the data of the electronic invoices and telematic payments transmitted by the merchants retail crossing them with the data of the Pos.

From this database crossing, any discrepancy will turn on the evasion risk warning light, allowing the Revenue to proceed with the more classic letters of compliance to be sent to the taxpayers concerned and inviting them to a clarification to remedy their tax position in the light of the inconsistencies of the recorded data.

Who is obliged to the Pos

The obligation to accept electronic money was first introduced for transactions carried out in favor of operators who carry out the sale of goods or services for final consumption (B2C), and only then extended to transactions carried out in favor of all operators economic, therefore including B2B (intercompany intermediate transactions) and B2G (final transactions with the Public Administration) operators.

The failure to accept a payment of any amount via payment cards, a administrative fine a fixed amount of 30 euros, increased however, in order to ensure adequate proportionality with respect to the size of the transaction, by a sum equal to 4% of the value of the rejected transaction.

The further push to cross data

The extension, then, of the obligation to electronic billing to all exempt subjects, will allow the financial administration to have a further and important data package that can be cross-referenced with many other information in such a way as to be able to take a clear picture of the entire supply chain, from the supplier to the end user who all The deed of purchase might have wanted to pay with electronic money but the Pos was denied.

Marco Furniture Deputy Editor-in-Chief

