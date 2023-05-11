Fight hard and strive to defend the title——Zhang Jun, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, looks forward to the Sudirman Cup 2023-05-11 14:46:00.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Ding Wenxian, Chen Di, Ji Ye, Xu Shihao

The 2023 Sudirman Cup Badminton Tournament is about to kick off in Suzhou. As the world‘s highest-level mixed team badminton event, the Sudirman Cup will review the comprehensive badminton strength of a country (region). A few days ago, Zhang Jun, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency, saying that the Chinese team will work hard and strive to defend the title.

Spelling is the first, the sword is the champion

A total of 16 teams participated in this year’s Sudirman Cup. The Chinese team is in Group A with Denmark, Singapore and Egypt. Zhang Jun admitted that the lottery was well drawn. “The opponents in the group stage may not be particularly strong, but after the group stage, they will definitely encounter strong teams. We must make the most difficult preparations for each game.”

In the past 17 Sudirman Cups, the Chinese team has reached the top 12 times. The previous two cups were held in Nanning, China and Vantaa, Finland, and the Chinese team won the championship. In this home game, Zhang Jun made no secret of his ambition to compete for the championship: “The goal must be to defend the title and strive for the championship. There is no doubt about it.”

At the same time, the double pressure of the defending champion and the host is also heavily on Guo Yu’s shoulders. “In the face of pressure, we must first find out the rules of victory and analyze the main opponents in place. In addition, we must dare to fight on the spot. In 2019, we won the championship in Nanning. It was through hard work. Everyone kept their points. This game I think the players must forget the previous wins and losses, don’t think about the previous scores, each game has one purpose – to strive for victory, to adjust their mentality, not to be conservative just because they are the defending champions, to defend and defend , but still have to fight and fight.” Zhang Jun said.

Looking at the world badminton world, Zhang Jun believes that Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Denmark, Malaysia, Thailand and other teams all have certain strengths and are “not easy to play” and should prepare for every match as a final.

Men’s singles may be a challenge, but women’s doubles is afraid of the burden

On May 1, the Chinese Badminton Association announced the 20-man list for the Sudirman Cup, including Olympic champion Chen Yufei, world champion Shi Yuqi, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan and other famous players. In Zhang Jun’s words, “We must report all the strongest players.”

According to the latest rankings of the World Badminton Federation, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan rank first in the world in mixed doubles and women’s doubles respectively; Chen Yufei, He Bingjiao, and Wang Zhiyi are all in the top ten in women’s singles; Shi Yuqi ranks the highest in tenth place; men’s doubles Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang rank sixth and seventh in the world respectively.

On paper, the weakest player is the men’s singles. After Lin Dan retired and Chen Long faded out, there has been no new leader in the national feather men’s singles. But not long ago, the young player Li Shifeng won the All England Open Championship, and there may be more expectations for the men’s singles.

“Li Shifeng’s upward trend is very good, and now Axelsen is not in a particularly good state. He has lost a lot of goals, and there are some ups and downs and struggles. This also gives us more possibilities and hopes, including next year’s Olympic Games. In addition , Shi Yuqi is also in good condition now, and has the strength to fight.” Zhang Jun analyzed.

Among the five individual events, he is a little worried about women’s doubles. “We have always been No. 1 in the world in women’s doubles, but we lost points in the women’s doubles in the Uber Cup last year. If we rank high, we are afraid that the players will be burdened, so I am afraid that it will affect the performance of the players. The current training of the players is still good. But how to adjust the on-the-spot state at that time is the most important thing.”

Young people are fearsome, store up Paris

The last major competition before the Sudirman Cup is the Asian Championships. With the purpose of training for the Sudirman Cup, each team will try its best. The Chinese team finally won the mixed doubles gold medal, and the “post-00s” combination Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin won the championship.

This is not the first time that young teenagers have performed brilliantly. Entering the Paris Olympic cycle, the Chinese team has been training newcomers and trying new combinations. In the Asian Mixed Team Championships in February this year, the young players of the national feather team passed all the way and finally won the championship.

“Our young players are pretty good overall, but they really lack game experience, such as the ability to grasp key points, the rationality of playing the ball, etc. So we have to give them more opportunities to play, try to reflect their personal value, and let them Enter the competition for Olympic qualification.” Zhang Jun said.

The one-year Paris Olympic scoring competition will start on May 1, and the Sudirman Cup will be the first Olympic scoring event. When it comes to preparations for the Olympics, Zhang Jun believes that the most important thing is to prevent injuries and diseases, and participate in a reasonable competition. “Avoiding injuries is the first priority; the second is to increase technical stability and reduce unnecessary mistakes; the third is to enhance physical fitness, and both special physical fitness (steps, rope skipping) and basic physical fitness (running, endurance) should be greatly enhanced.”