Original title: Fighting hard in five innings, the National Boys Volleyball Team lost 2-3 to South Korea and missed the semi-finals of the U18 Asian Championships

At noon on August 20th, Beijing time, the 14th U18 Men’s Volleyball Asian Championships in 2022 will be in Tehran, Iran. They lost the game by two points. They lost 2-3 (21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 and 13-15) to their opponents. They missed the semi-finals and lost their qualifications for next year’s World Junior Championships.

The first game started with a stalemate between the two sides. After entering the middle game, the Korean men’s volleyball team gradually gained the upper hand. At 13-18, the Chinese team called a timeout. After the timeout, the two sides had each other’s offense and defense. Setter Ye Shoujun made an ACE ball to help the Chinese team reduce the score difference to 3 points. Seeing that the situation was not good, the Korean team quickly called a timeout. In the next game, Ye Shoujun’s serve was still very powerful, and the two sides got into a fight in the final stage. After 21 draws, South Korea seized the opportunity to score four points in a row, taking the lead 25-21.

At the beginning of the second game, the Chinese team played proactively, leading the opponent 2-0 and 8-4. The Korean men’s volleyball team called a timeout, and when the timeout came back, they struggled to tie the score to 14. At this time, Chinese coach Gong Zaifeng also called for a timeout, asking the players not to serve conservatively. At the end of the game, the Chinese men’s volleyball team made consecutive offensive mistakes while leading 20-17, and was chased by the opponent to 20. The harem called for a timeout. At the critical moment, the Korean team made a mistake in serving, and the Chinese men’s volleyball team leveled the game 25-23.

National Boys Volleyball Competition Data Map

After Li Duo scored in the third game, the two sides started the battle with 3 draws. After that, the two teams attacked and defended each other. After 7 draws, the Chinese men’s volleyball team made consecutive mistakes and was outscored by the opponent with six points in a row 13-7. Under the unfavorable situation, Gong Zaifeng replaced Li Duo with Steyer, and the situation improved slightly. But unfortunately, the front was too far behind, and finally 22-25 was won by the opponent again.

In the fourth game, the two sides were inextricably killed at the start. With Ye Shoujun's consecutive serve points, China stopped the opponent 9-8. The score difference after the suspension was still small. It was not until the middle game that South Korea made more mistakes and the Chinese men's volleyball team took the lead 15-12. Next, South Korea tenaciously chased the score to 17. In the end, the two sides fought to 19, 21 and 22. At the critical moment, in Zhao Guohao's serving round, the Chinese men's volleyball team dragged the game into the tiebreaker 25-22 by virtue of the blocking score and the opponent's mistakes. National Boys Volleyball Competition Data Map In the fifth game, South Korea stopped the Chinese men's volleyball team 3-0 at the start, and came back after the suspension. The Chinese men's volleyball team struggled to catch up under the unfavorable situation of 0-4. With Yao Qian's serve, the Chinese team succeeded in blocking and the opponent's back row Violation, the boys chased to 9 levels. It is a pity that the Chinese team failed to seize the opportunity to make persistent efforts after that, and was defeated by the opponent 14-11 to get three match points. In the end, the South Korean team succeeded in the fast break and sealed the victory 15-13. Unfortunately, China missed the semi-finals.

