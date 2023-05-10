Figure skating: Hungary withdraws from hosting the European figure skating championship

Status: 05/10/2023 10:51 p.m

Hungary is stepping down from hosting the 2024 European Figure Skating Championships.

These should have taken place in Budapest from 22 to 28 January 2024. The reason for the withdrawal is concern that energy costs will continue to rise as a result of the war in Ukraine. The world association ISU confirmed in a message that applications are now possible again.

For the same financial reasons, Hungary had partially withdrawn from the women’s handball championship at the beginning of the year, which will be organized next year together with Austria and Switzerland. After Budapest’s withdrawal, European Championship games are only held in the city of Debrecen.