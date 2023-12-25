Figure Skating – National Championships and 14th Winter Qualifications: Pairs Skating Results

The 2023/2024 National Figure Skating Championships and the 14th Winter Qualification Pairs Skating Competition took place on December 24th in Chengde, Hebei, with several outstanding performances in the pairs skating event.

The Beijing Winter Sports Management Center duo of Peng Cheng and Wang Lei emerged victorious in the pairs free skating competition, achieving a total score of 185.30 points and securing the championship. Their stunning performance wowed the audience and judges alike, earning them the top spot on the podium.

Not far behind were the pair from the Tianjin Winter and Water Sports Management Center, Zhang Jiaxuan and Huang Yihang, who impressed with their skill and artistry, earning a total score of 169.11 points and claiming the runner-up position.

Rounding out the top three were the duo from the Heilongjiang Provincial Ice Training Center, Zhang Siyang and Yang Yongchao, who delivered a captivating performance and garnered a total score of 168.37 points, securing the third-place spot.

The competition showcased the talent and dedication of these pairs skaters, leaving spectators in awe of their skill and grace on the ice. The event serves as a testament to the growing popularity and skill level of figure skating in China, with these athletes poised to make a mark on the international stage.

Share this: Facebook

X

