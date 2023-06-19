Home » FIH Pro League: Great Britain women lose to Germany again
GB struggled at times against the skilful Germans

Great Britain’s women lost to Germany for the second time in four days, going down 4-1 on the last day of the FIH Pro League mini-tournament in London.

The home side had the worst possible start, conceding goals to Hanna Granitzki and Jette Fleschutz in the opening six minutes.

Ellie Rayer cut the gap in the second quarter as GB looked more lively.

But Viktoria Huse extended Germany’s lead in the third quarter before Pauline Heinz added a fourth late on.

GB were looking for revenge over their opponents, having lost 2-0 when the sides met on Friday before they recovered to beat the USA 4-2 on Sunday.

But they were left chasing the game when Germany found space on the right in the opening minute and the ball came to Granitzki who scored.

Things got worse in the sixth minute when Fleschutz went on a mazy solo run and evaded the GB defence to shoot past Miriam Pritchard.

Rayer gave the home side hope when she raced through from midfield and her reverse stick shot found the corner of the net, and the hosts could have been level moments later but Sarah Robertson saw her effort superbly stopped by Noelle Rother.

Germany piled the pressure on again after the break and were rewarded early in the third quarter when Huse scored from a penalty corner and after GB took Pritchard off to try to chase the game, Heinz showed her strength to have the final say.

See also  The Timberwolves send the Grizzlies to a 5-game losing streak: Edwards 25+7+7, Morant cut 27+11+10_Layup_Hit_Anderson

GB, who are out of contention for the knock-out stage, finish their Pro League campaign against USA in Antwerp on Wednesday.

