World No. 1 Feng Shanshan leads a new era of golf in China

On August 10, 2022, the FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group was officially announced. As a high-end professional golf brand with strong design sense launched by FILA, a century-old Italian fashion sports brand, FILA GOLF takes the sense of elite intelligence as the brand design concept, and creates elite temperament with professional dress. This time, FILA GOLF joins hands with Chinese golf leader Feng Shanshan, national technical coaches and the new generation of elite players to jointly start a journey of elegant golf elite sports. The FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group’s million-dollar prize pool plan, launched simultaneously, also provides strong escort for the Chinese golf star elites of Generation Z to go to the world arena. The advent of the elite group also fully reflects FILA GOLF’s forward-looking and industry leadership in the golf field.





FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group





FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group

Gorgeous turn around FILAGOLF Nova Elite Group star mentor Feng Shanshan leads the new force

With the help of FILA GOLF, Feng Shanshan, the Chinese golf leader, is ushering in her gorgeous turn. As the most accomplished golfer in China, Feng Shanshan has played in the LPGA international arena for 15 years, ranking first in the world for 23 consecutive weeks and maintaining the top 10 in the world for nearly 200 consecutive weeks; worldwide, she has won 22 professional championships, Including a golf major. In addition, she has an Olympic bronze medal and two National Games titles. This pioneer and star player who has never been surpassed in Chinese golf history has just announced his retirement, started a new life journey, and officially became the head coach of the national team. In the future, Feng Shanshan will also work with FILA GOLF to inspire and cultivate the new generation of stars. , to join hands to help the professional development of golf in China.

With the blessing of FILA GOLF, this golf queen has also shown a more confident, elegant and fashionable self outside the professional field, exuding the starlight and powerful aura of a star mentor, which also shows that FILA GOLF is in the professional field of fashion absolute advantage.





FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group Instructor – Feng Shanshan

Professional blessing FILA GOLF new star elite group international Samsung linkage

In addition to having star mentors, the FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group has also recruited three professional elites with rich experience and outstanding international influence.

Li Jiayun, a double champion of the China Women’s Golf Tour, who has won the full card of the Japan Tour and served as the captain of the Chinese national golf team, serves as the super consultant of the FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Team; from Scotland, the hometown of golf, she has served as a special coach of the national team and China. The coach of the National Olympic Team’s women’s team and PGA coach Michael Dickey, who has coached many Chinese star players, serves as the coach of the special team; The witch “He Muni has become the ambassador of FILA GOLF since last year, and she also serves as the captain of the elite group.

The three international elites, together with FILA GOLF, will undoubtedly demonstrate the legendary spirit of confidence, love and persistence in Chinese golf around the world, and promote the international development of Chinese golf in their respective fields.





FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group Special Coach-Michael Dickie





FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group Super Consultant – Li Jiayun





FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Team Leader – He Muni

Empowering the FILAGOLF new star elite group for the Z generation

In addition, seven young professional players of the Z generation with excellent records and a bright future have joined the FILA GOLF Rising Stars Elite Team. They are the Chinese Tour “Double Champions” who set the record for the youngest player on the European Tour at the age of 12. “Ye Wocheng; Chen Zihao, captain of the Chinese Golf Olympic Dream Team; Liu Yanwei, a member of the Chinese National Team and the “Most Popular Professional Athlete” of the China Golf Association; Champion of the British Youth Open and a core member of the North Carolina State University team Huang Zhiying; two-time Industry Tour finals champion and Cai Danlin, who won the runner-up on the China Women’s Professional Tour as an amateur at the age of 15; Shi Yuli, the HSBC National Junior Championship champion who turned pro at the age of 16 and won the top ten many times; In the New Year’s Eve, Lin Qianhui, a CLPGA beauty player who takes into account both the field and her studies.

Seven young professional players joined the new star elite group in this official announcement, injecting fresh energy into the brand, and colliding professional sports and elegant fashion in the professional arena to create a sense of elite intelligence, once again proving that the FILA GOLF brand has a strong presence in the golf field. With professional and quality ingenuity, it focuses on the new generation, seizes the future, and promotes the development of the golf industry.





From top to bottom, from left to right, the members of the FILA GOLF New Star Elite Group are: Chen Zihao, Liu Yanwei, Ye Wocheng, Shi Yuli





From top to bottom, from left to right, the members of the FILA GOLF New Star Elite Group are: Huang Zhiying, Cai Danlin, Lin Qianhui

Feel the elegance in movement, and surpass the movement in elegance. As a fashionable sports brand with a century of history, FILA has a profound history of golf. The century-old sports fashion brand FILA was founded in the town of Biella, Italy in 1911. In 1979, FILA launched the FILA GOLF PRO series, officially entering the field of professional golf. FILA GOLF is a professional, high-end and fashionable golf brand, showing professionalism and confidence with elegant sports, which is also the quality that FILA has always adhered to in its 110-year history.

Looking back at history, FILA has continuously witnessed the glorious moments of the high altar. The greatest female golfer of all time; Nancy Lopez, one of the greatest golfers of the 20th century, Lee Janzen, two-time U.S. Open champion, Thomas Watson, who ranked first in the world for five consecutive years from 1978 to 1982. Former FILA GOLF historical signing player. The establishment of the FILA GOLF New Star Elite Group represents the continuation and innovation of history. Its establishment and innovation will cover all aspects of the Chinese golf professional field, and the eleven members of the elite group will also show their confidence on their respective tracks. The elegant new force in China promotes the new development of professionalization and fashion in Chinese golf.





FILA GOLF historical signing players, from left to right: Lee Janzen, Nancy Lopez, Thomas Watson

The members of the new star elite group are wearing FILA GOLF elite POLO shirts and high-intelligence small high-collar series, which perfectly create an elegant sense of elite, help the golf course to swing with confidence, call for a confident start, and start a golf elite journey.





FILA GOLF signed golfers with the same elite POLO series





FILA GOLF signed the same high-intelligence small high-collar series for golfers

The elite POLO shirts and high-intelligence high-neck series of the members of the new star elite group have been released simultaneously in FILA stores, FILA official mall, and Tmall FILA official flagship store. For more information, please follow fila.com, FILA GOLF brand official Weibo @FILAGOLF, brand official Xiaohongshu @FILAGOLF, FILA GOLF official Tmall flagship store.



