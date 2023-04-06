When two realities united by common values ​​and passions meet, memorable emotions are born. This is what happens today in the world of football, in which Thousands takes the field to become the Official Partner and Official Supplier of meat to the Italian national football teams, through a four-year agreement with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The agreement was made official today in Rome at the headquarters of the FIGC, during a meeting that saw the participation of the federal president Gabriel Gravinaas well as of Roberta Fileni, vice president of the Fileni Group, and of Simon Santini, general manager of the Fileni Group. The Fileni logo will accompany the Italian national teams during matches, rallies and major international football events, as evidence of a shared vision aimed at spreading those positive values ​​of which football is the bearer.

In light of the important role that white meat plays in the sports diet, Fileni products will be present in the scrupulous food and nutritional plan of the Azzurri and Azzurre. This element underlines the Food Group’s commitment to confirming itself as a quality safeguard for a healthy and balanced diet, the result of a strong link with the territory guaranteed by a 100% made in Italy production.

“We are truly proud to write a new chapter in our history together with the FIGC: for us this is the first experience of a football partnership and we have chosen the FIGC because the national team embodies that system of principles and values ​​in which we firmly believe: passion, commitment, ethics, transparency, social responsibility and teamwork. It is therefore a great honor for us to have been chosen as a nutritional partner: it is a great certificate of trust, which testifies to the validity of our work and our products. In our business, as well as in the game of football, success is built together and with this partnership we look to future challenges with the determination and ambition to win”. declared Roberta Fileni, vice president of the Fileni Group.

“We are delighted to be able to share a common path with a top-level company like Fileni, characterized by the pursuit of excellence through the enhancement of the quality of the Italian product. As FIGC we feel the responsibility of how much sporting practice, a healthy lifestyle and correct nutrition constitute a decisive value in the formation of the individual and in particular of young people “. underlined the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina.

At the end of the meeting, President Gravina gave Roberta Fileni and Simone Santini a personalized blue shirt with the number 10, the symbol that has always ignited the imagination of football players and the passion of millions of fans in Italy and around the world.