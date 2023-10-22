Filippo Inzaghi, the newly appointed coach of Salernitana, made a surprising decision to give Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa a rest in their match against Cagliari in Serie A. Despite Ochoa’s absence, Salernitana managed to rescue a draw with a penalty goal in added time.

Ochoa, who has made eight appearances this season, has been the goalkeeper with the most goals scored in the Italian league. However, Inzaghi opted to entrust the goalkeeping duties to French goalkeeper Benoît Costil, who had only played in one match so far in the Serie A campaign.

Ochoa had been actively participating in international duty with the Mexican national team, having played against Ghana and Germany in the FIFA Date. This rest was crucial for Salernitana, as they are fighting for survival in the league.

The match between Salernitana and Cagliari, both struggling at the bottom of the table, was crucial for both teams’ hopes of climbing out of the relegation zone. However, despite the need for a victory, the match ended in a draw.

Cagliari took the lead with a goal from Angolan player Zito Luvumbo in the 80th minute. Salernitana’s Boulaye Dia, a former Villareal player, managed to equalize in the 86th minute. Cagliari quickly responded and regained the lead with a header from Italian Nicolas Viola in the dying moments of the game.

However, Salernitana didn’t back down and immediately responded with a penalty opportunity due to a handball by Viola himself. Dia stepped up to take the penalty and successfully converted it, securing a draw in Inzaghi’s debut as coach.

This result leaves Salernitana in second to last place with four points, while Cagliari remains at the bottom of the table with three points. Both teams will need to continue fighting for points to improve their positions and avoid relegation.

Overall, Inzaghi’s decision to rest Ochoa proved fruitful as Salernitana managed to salvage a draw. It remains to be seen how this tactical choice will affect future games and Ochoa’s role in the team.

