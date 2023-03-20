“This is not normal, we have to solve it,” claimed the angry Zlín coach Pavel Vrba. “Martin is an experienced footballer and I believed that he had learned his lesson and would handle the prestigious duel. I hoped that he would be able to recover and help the team on the field. But that it was exactly the opposite. I have no idea whether his intervention resulted from an excess of effort, or whether he committed it under the influence of emotions. In any case, he rudely affected the match. It was a big blinker. It’s bad for his teammates, the club and our fans,” the coach was clear.

After Vrbo’s winter arrival in Zlín, this is the fourth expulsion of his new charges. In addition to Fillo, Kozák and Kolář also saw a red card in the spring part of the first league. “It’s a lot,” he is annoyed that his team is paying for indiscipline.

Favored Slovácko used a long power play for a smooth three-goal triumph. The Korean offensive midfielder Seung-Bin Kim, who transferred to Slovácko in the winter from the second division Dukla, made a significant contribution to him with his first two goals in the top competition.

“I am very happy. I had no idea how important a match I scored for the fans of both teams. I only found out after the game. I’m even happier,” he confided in a TV interview.

The second Hradišť hero was experienced midfielder Milan Petržela, who added Slovácko's third goal and assisted Kim on both goals. He praises the cooperation with his South Korean partner.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK From the left, Kim Sung-pin from Slovácko and Libor Kozák from Zlín.Photo : Dalibor luck, CTK

“We can accommodate. We have the same football mentality. We are both quick and straightforward. It’s a great reinforcement. We don’t talk much, but we understand each other a lot on the pitch,” he said with a smile.

Petržela confided that he did not feel very well before the match. “Fortunately, it didn’t show up in the match. Of course Phil’s exclusion helped us. Soon we scored the leading goal. And when we scored a goal at the beginning of the second half to make it 2:0, we definitely calmed down and looked at the result. Zlín had a hard time in ten,” he admitted. “We are very happy that we won the derby with three points,” he did not hide his enthusiasm.