by admin
Filming for film with Brad Pitt at Silverstone

Hollywood action meets Formula 1 spectacle: The shooting of the planned film about the motorsport premier class with Brad Pitt in the leading role is really picking up speed at the British classic in Silverstone. The fictional team Apex, for which Pitt will drive a Formula 2-like car, is making its debut in England.

The Mercedes racing team helped with the construction of the car, for which there will even be an eleventh garage in addition to the ten for the current Formula 1 racing teams. Star driver Lewis Hamilton will act as advisor. Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff was impressed by the project at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg. “It’s like an additional team,” said the Viennese. The training and racing events should not be affected by the shooting. The Hollywood action will happen away from it, promised F1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Both were also responsible for the box office hit “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise.

