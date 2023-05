At the head of the Portuguese Rally after the first stage is the Finnish defending world champion Kalle Rovanperä with a Toyota. He is almost 11 seconds ahead of second-placed Spaniard Dani Sordo, while third-placed Belgian Thierry Neuville is another 15 seconds behind. On the other hand, Briton Elfyn Evans, who shares the current lead in the series with Frenchman Sébastien Ogier, is already out of the game. Czech Erik Cais is in 14th place after the first day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook