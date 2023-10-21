FINA Announces Best Male and Female Athlete Candidates for the Year

FINA Announces the Best Candidates of the Year

On October 20, the World Swimming Federation (FINA) revealed the list of candidates for the best male and female athletes of the year. China‘s swimming team leader, Qin Haiyang, has been shortlisted for the best male athlete, while Zhang Yufei did not make it into the selection range for the best female athlete. However, Qin Haiyang faces tough competition as he currently trails behind French rising star Marchand and Tunisia’s Hafnoy in terms of votes.

Qin Haiyang recently brought glory to China when he secured the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke final at the Hangzhou Asian Games swimming event on September 29. His remarkable achievement caught the attention of the world, earning him a spot in the list of candidates for the best male athlete.

The selection process considers athletes who have excelled this season. Qin Haiyang made history at the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships in July by becoming the first athlete ever to claim all three individual breaststroke gold medals. He also shattered the world record in the 200-meter breaststroke final. Additionally, he contributed to his team’s success by winning the men’s and women’s 4×100-meter medley relay finals.

Qin Haiyang’s rivals in the “Best Male” category include French medley sensation Marchand and Tunisia’s middle and long-distance freestyle champion Hafnoy. Marchand, a 21-year-old prodigy, broke a 15-year-old world record held by Phelps in the men’s 400-meter medley final at the Fukuoka World Championships with a remarkable time of 4:02.50. He also secured gold medals in the 200m butterfly and men’s 200m individual medley finals.

Hafnoy, on the other hand, etched his name in history by winning gold medals in the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle finals at the Fukuoka World Championships. He has quickly risen to become the best African swimmer since Mailuly, marking a significant achievement for Tunisia and the African continent.

FINA has opened voting channels on social media to determine the winners, with the announcement expected to be made at the end of the year. As the search for the best male and female athletes intensifies, the swimming world eagerly awaits the final verdict.

