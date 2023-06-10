Home » final esposito brothers – Tiscali Sport
If it’s not a record, we’re close. Three footballing brothers who play 3 finals on the same day, different but equally important for the clubs in which they play. We are talking about the Esposito family from Castellamare di Stabia (Naples). And yes, family since the tension will not only be of those who take the field but also of the parents who on Sunday 11 June will have to watch 3 decisive matches for each of their three children.

Sebastiano Esposito, 20, plays for Bari and at 20:30 he will be on the field against Cagliari for the return of the Serie B play-off match which will decide which of the Apulians and Sardinians will be promoted to A.

Same time but 750 km further north, precisely in Reggio Emilia, his brother Salvatore, 22, will defend the colors of Spezia against Verona in the play-off which is worth staying in the top flight.

But it’s not over because the little boy of the house, Francesco, 17, at 11 pm in Argentina, will wear the shirt of the national team against Uruguay in the final of the World Cup Under 20.

Whatever happens (statistically it is difficult for something positive not to arrive) for father and mother Esposito it will be a very busy Sunday with a guaranteed full of emotions waiting for their boys to return home perhaps victorious.

