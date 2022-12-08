Home Sports FINAL – Fiorentina-Always Ready 9-0: Franchi scores, Ikoné scores a hat-trick
Sports

FINAL – Fiorentina-Always Ready 9-0: Franchi scores, Ikoné scores a hat-trick

by admin
FINAL – Fiorentina-Always Ready 9-0: Franchi scores, Ikoné scores a hat-trick

Let’s follow the friendly of the Italian boys together

Fiorentina returns to the Franchi after almost a month and beat the Bolivians of the Always Ready with a round 9-0: Ikoné scored three times, Saponara and Bianco in the first half, Biraghi, Benassi, Kouamé and Mandragora in the second.

FIORENTINA: Terracciano; Dodo, Quarta, Ranieri, Terzic; Maleh, White, Bonaventure; Ikonè, Cabral, Saponara. Second half: Gollini; Favasuli, Fourth (60′ Biagetti), Igor, Biraghi; Amatucci, Mandragora; Benassi, Bonaventura (60′ Barak), Distefano; Cabral (60′ Kouame)

ALWAYS READY: Rock, Medina, Valda, Robles, Taborga, Arce, Herrera, Matheus, Paniagua, Jean, Romero.

December 7, 2022 (change December 7, 2022 | 19:56)

© breaking latest news

See also  A Treviso with the evil eye Three woods save Sandonà

You may also like

Ag. Amrabat: “The world has noticed him. I...

Marchisio, dedicates to his Roberta: “Distance means so...

VIDEO/ Cambiasso: “Argentina does what we couldn’t do”

Terry: “Mourinho is only interested in winning. He...

Cristiano Ronaldo “gives way” Ramos first staged a...

Formula 1, Wolff on Binotto: “You stayed in...

Milan: Ziyech in January and summit with Leao

the latest update introduces the Audi livery, and...

Xbox like PlayStation, Microsoft games will cost 80...

“10 years of Call of Duty on Nintendo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy