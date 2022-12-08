Let’s follow the friendly of the Italian boys together
Fiorentina returns to the Franchi after almost a month and beat the Bolivians of the Always Ready with a round 9-0: Ikoné scored three times, Saponara and Bianco in the first half, Biraghi, Benassi, Kouamé and Mandragora in the second.
FIORENTINA: Terracciano; Dodo, Quarta, Ranieri, Terzic; Maleh, White, Bonaventure; Ikonè, Cabral, Saponara. Second half: Gollini; Favasuli, Fourth (60′ Biagetti), Igor, Biraghi; Amatucci, Mandragora; Benassi, Bonaventura (60′ Barak), Distefano; Cabral (60′ Kouame)
ALWAYS READY: Rock, Medina, Valda, Robles, Taborga, Arce, Herrera, Matheus, Paniagua, Jean, Romero.
December 7, 2022 (change December 7, 2022 | 19:56)
