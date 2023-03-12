Home Sports Final Four Coppa Italia LNP 2023 Old Wild West – The results of the semifinals
Italian Cup LNP Old Wild West Serie A2 – Semifinals
Vanoli Basket Cremona-Reale Mutua Turin 68-61
Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù-Tramec Cento 77-84

Italian Cup LNP Old Wild West Serie B – Semifinals
VI.DA.SI. Real Sebastiani Rieti-Blacks Faenza 74-72
Elachem Vigevano 1955-Agribertocchi Orzinuovi 62-67

The program of the finals on Sunday 12 March.

Italian Cup LNP Old Wild West Serie A2 – Final
12/03/2023 19:00 Vanoli Basket Cremona-Tramec Cento
Live streaming race for subscribers on LNP Pass, via satellite on MS Channel (channel 814 Sky, pay, and Tivusat, free to air)

Coppa Italia LNP Old Wild West Serie B – Finale
12/03/2023 16:00 VI.DA.SI. Real Sebastiani Rieti-Agribertocchi Orzinuovi
Live streaming race for subscribers on LNP Pass and free-to-air Twitch channel Italbasketofficial, via satellite on MS Channel (channel 814 Sky, pay, and Tivusat, free-to-air)

