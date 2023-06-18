The SC Magdeburg fights against KS Kielce today for the crown of Europe. SPOX accompanies the finale in the Final Four in the live ticker.

The time has come, the final of the Handball Champions League is coming up and with SC Magdeburg there is even a German representative taking part. The Sachsen-Anhaltiner meet KS Kielce. SPOX ticks the semi-final match live.

This article will be continuously updated. Click here to refresh the page.

SC Magdeburg vs. KS Kielce: Final Handball Champions League Final Four today in the live ticker – before the start

Before start: After a dramatic game on Saturday, SC Magdeburg defeated the big favorites FC Barcelona with a penalty shoot-out and could now win the Champions League for the fourth time in total – the last time was in 2002. Opponents Kielce are aiming for the CL title for the second time after 2016 .

Before start: Like all other games of the Final Fours, today’s final will be played in Cologne’s Lanxess Arena, the throw-off will take place at 6 p.m.

Before start: Hello and welcome to the final of the Handball Champions League between SC Magdeburg and KS Kielce.

© getty

SC Magdeburg vs. KS Kielce: Final Handball Champions League Final Four today on TV and live stream

If you want to see the final live on TV or live stream, you can use the streaming service DAZN In good hands. DAZN shows the final of the premier class live today from 5.30 p.m. Throw-in is then at 6 p.m.

The commentator is Uwe Semrau, with Jogi Bitter acting as an expert at his side.

Handball Champions League Final Four: The schedule at a glance