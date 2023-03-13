The road to qualification for Tahiti, where the 2024 Olympics surfing event will take place, has several stops: there are of course sesames to be won via the 2023 pro circuit, but also via the ISA World Championships. The International Federation (ISA) has placed three Worlds before July 2024. The first took place last September in Huntington Beach, California, with a silver medal for the Frenchwoman Paulien Ado, while the next ones are scheduled for early June in El Salvador .