The road to qualification for Tahiti, where the 2024 Olympics surfing event will take place, has several stops: there are of course sesames to be won via the 2023 pro circuit, but also via the ISA World Championships. The International Federation (ISA) has placed three Worlds before July 2024. The first took place last September in Huntington Beach, California, with a silver medal for the Frenchwoman Paulien Ado, while the next ones are scheduled for early June in El Salvador .
And this Monday, the ISA announced that the last event will take place in Puerto Rico, and from February 22 to March 2, 2024. The fourteen tickets will be at stake: there will be five for men, seven for women and two non-nominative for the best male and female nation.
These Worlds in Puerto Rico will take place in the municipality of Arecibo, in the north of the island. The chosen spots are the reef break of Margara as well as the two lefts of El Pico and Rastrial.