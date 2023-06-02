Home » Final referee harassed by Roma fans at the airport
Final referee harassed by Roma fans at the airport

England referee Anthony Taylor was severely harassed at the airport by Roma fans as he left Budapest for the Europa League final, according to videos and reports. “We are appalled at the unjustified and despicable abuse that has been leveled at Anthony and his family,” the English Premier League Association of Professional Referees said on Thursday evening. Videos on social networks showed the incident.

Taylor was insulted in particular by Roma coach Jose Mourinho after Sevilla FC’s penalty shoot-out win over AS Roma. The Portuguese waited for the referee in the underground car park of Budapest’s Puskas Arena and described his performance as a “disgrace”. Mourinho faces a penalty from UEFA.

