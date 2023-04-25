Final series against Hanover: basketball players from Keltern celebrate championship

As of: 04/25/2023 9:14 p.m

The basketball players from Rutronik Stars Keltern have secured the German championship for the third time – and used their first match point in the final series against Hanover.

When the final siren sounded, there was no stopping them in the Birkenstraße sports hall in Hanover: the Stern Keltern players, who had had to sit on the bench in the last few minutes of the third final game against TK Hannover Luchse, stormed onto the field and hugged theirs Teammates celebrated the championship title in the DBBL. The stars also won the third final game in the Best-of-Five series on Tuesday and secured their third championship title after 2018 and 2021 with the 66:52 (28:29) in Hanover.

Nervous beginning of the stars

The nervousness at the beginning of the third final game was clearly noticeable in the first quarter. It was difficult for them to get into the game, they made mistakes and so the hostesses won the first quarter 20:15. In the second quarter, however, there was no longer any trace of the initial excitement, Keltern was now much better in the game and so the stars went into the dressing room at 29:28.

After half-time they came out of the break with a lot more effort towards the basket and quickly gained a six-point lead. Hannover was visibly surprised and also had to pay tribute to the strong early phase. After Keltern had also won the third quarter, the team did not let the success in the final phase be taken away from them.