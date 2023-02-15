The Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 of the Coppa Italia kick off today, scheduled from 15 to 19 February at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. We present today’s races, Wednesday 15 February.

Ore 18.00

Where to see it: Wednesday 15 February 2023 at 20.45, Eleven Sports, Eurosport 2 and DMAX

Referees: Manuel Mazzoni, Denny Borgioni, Edoardo Gonella

VL Pesaro

Moretti, Tambone, Gudmundsson, Visconti, Abdur, Stazzonelli, Delfino, Charalampopoulos, Totè, Cheatham, Kravic

Absent: Mazzola

Notes: Moretti and Cheatam not at their best

Openjobmetis Varese

Ross, Woldetensae, De Nicolao, Kings, Librizzi, Virginio, Ferrero, Brown, Caruso, Owens, Johnson

Absent: –