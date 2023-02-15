Home Sports Final8 2023 | Carpegna Ham Pesaro-Openjobmetis Varese
Sports

Final8 2023 | Carpegna Ham Pesaro-Openjobmetis Varese

by admin
Final8 2023 | Carpegna Ham Pesaro-Openjobmetis Varese

The Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 of the Coppa Italia kick off today, scheduled from 15 to 19 February at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. We present today’s races, Wednesday 15 February.

Ore 18.00

Where to see it: Wednesday 15 February 2023 at 20.45, Eleven Sports, Eurosport 2 and DMAX

Referees: Manuel Mazzoni, Denny Borgioni, Edoardo Gonella

VL Pesaro

Moretti, Tambone, Gudmundsson, Visconti, Abdur, Stazzonelli, Delfino, Charalampopoulos, Totè, Cheatham, Kravic

Absent: Mazzola

Notes: Moretti and Cheatam not at their best

Openjobmetis Varese

Ross, Woldetensae, De Nicolao, Kings, Librizzi, Virginio, Ferrero, Brown, Caruso, Owens, Johnson

Absent: –

See also  Independiente is ready: "Eleven tigers on the field"

You may also like

Fila sponsor of Alessandra Chillemi until 2024 –...

Grand Tour of Italy by bike in preview,...

Spezia, Gotti risks exemption: possible substitutes

The Warriors believe that the Blazers are repeat...

Ticket price too expensive, the banner of Bayern...

NBA, the most unlikely All-Stars of all time...

Champions League, Pioli: “It was a difficult game,...

Part-timer Matija Pecotic needs ‘another day off’ from...

the W14 of Hamilton and Russell to challenge...

Texas and Oklahoma’s early exit from Big 12:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy