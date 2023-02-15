Home Sports Final8 2023 | EA7 Olimpia Milan-Germani Brescia
Final8 2023 | EA7 Olimpia Milan-Germani Brescia

Pa de deux at 18 for Olimpia Milano-Germani Brescia, first quarter-final and opening match of the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023. Follow Sportando’s LIVE.

FIRST FOURTH

Milan starts with Napier, Tlc, Datome, Melli and Hines. Nikolic, Della Valle, Moss, Gabriel, Odiase the starting quintet from Brescia. Milan starts with 5 points in 4′, Brescia scores the first baskets of the competition with Nikolic. Then the red and whites raise their defensive level, but above all they start to score from outside. Two from Gabriel for Brescia, Tlc and Baron for Milan, 15-13 after 8′. Gabriel finds the third triple (15-16, 11 for him), 19-20 after 10′. For Milan 5 by Napier and Tlc, for Brescia 11 by Gabriel.

SECOND FOURTH

Milan starts with 3 losses in a row (with Hall or Napier in control), Brecia scores with Petrucelli and Massimburg for the maximum lead 19-27 at 8.10. Massimburg from 3 also says 21-32 at 6.40, then after Melli it’s Hall who unlocks Milan (24-32), but Germani doesn’t stop either. 27-37 after 20′. And Milan is breaking down again. The attack produces only 3-point shots, in the final minute even 3 lost in series for Brescia 29-45 which is partial 8-2. Brescia flies, disastrous Milan. 8 d8 Cabarrot, 13 for Gabriel. Assists / turnovers ratio for Olimpia is 6/10. Brescia 17/30 from the field, 11/14 from 2.

Presentation

Ore 18.00

Where to see it: Wednesday 15 February at 18.00, Eleven, Eurosport 2 and DMAX

Referees: Saverio Lanzarini, Tolga Sahin, Alessandro Perciavalle

Olympia Milan

Napier, Hall, Baron, Tonut, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Alviti, Datome, Melli, Ricci, Davies, Hines, Biligha

Assenti: Pangos, Baldasso, Shields

Turnover: Thomas, Voigtmann, Mitrou-Long

Germani Brescia

Nikolic, Cournooh, Massinburg, Della Valle, Laquintana, Petrucelli, Moss, Taylor, Gabriel, Akele, Odiase, Burns

Absent: Caupain, Cobbins

