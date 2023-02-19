Best known for being amountain bike company with a strong vocation for technological evolution, Whyte Bikes is preparing to enter the Italian market, sure of finding an audience of enthusiasts capable of appreciating the technical and technological qualities of its e-bikes. In fact, since its foundation, Whyte has placed the continuous improvement of the chassis, both in terms of material and geometry. And it is precisely for the latter that the e-MTBs of St. Leonards on Sea (south of London) have become famous in the gravity world, thanks to the frame design that has a lower than average center of gravity, all in favor of stability and smooth driving. Furthermore, in a market dominated by carbon frames, Whyte has demonstrated that even aluminum can once again be a viable solution.

The company founded by Jon Whyte, a former Formula 1 design engineer, will be distributed by Merida Italy, with its own independent sales network in selected points of sale.

«When we were offered the opportunity to distribute Whyte we immediately considered it an opportunity to be seized, because those who work in this market know the value of the brand and its bicycles for true connoisseurs – commented Paolo Fornaciari of Merida Italy – and we are convinced that the Italian market will be able to grasp the quality of a series of e-bikes studied in detail and positioned in the high end of the market».

In these two decades, the Whyte production has diversified to also include gravel and commuter models, but the agreement with Merida Italy foresees, in this launch phase, the distribution of top-of-the-range e-mtb models.

In particular, the latest generation of Whyte bicycles includes among the proposals the E-180 WORKS, a full suspension e-mtb aimed at the gravity world and, in detail, for enduro riders: 180 mm front / 170 mm rear suspension, 6061-T6 aluminum frame and Bosch Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition motor – the first series motor ever specific for racing – with battery from 750Wh. Like all the company’s products, the E-180 WORKS comes from a research and development process based on the long experience gained in the racing world, on the most demanding enduro courses in the world. Proof of this is the motorsport-inspired design with a very low center of gravitywhich optimizes the distribution of battery and motor mass within the frame in order to enhance handling and driving performance.

The racing and commercial testimonial of the British brand in Italy will be the expert from Bergamo Bruno Zanchi, who will ride Whyte in e-enduro competitions. A former pro mtb, Downhill specialty, he boasts the world and European title as a Junior in 1991, a stage of the World Cup (in Sweden) and another European in 1988. Testimonial in line with the company’s DNA, since Whyte he has a top-level racing background: many results achieved on the track, but 1997 stands out above all, when a bicycle designed by Whyte becomes the first full suspension bike in history to win a cross country UCI World Cup race.

About Whyte

The story begins in 1994, the year the Whyte Design Team was founded led by Jon Whyte, a former Benetton Formula 1 design engineer, and six years later the Whyte brand was officially born. In the following seasons, the company boasts numerous successes that increase the constructive know-how, between choices of materials and refined geometries. In 2022, the appointment of long-time manager Ed Culley as CEO with the task of leading the brand into more and more markets, also thanks to the strategic partnership with Cairngorm Capital.

