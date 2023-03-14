Of Valeria Rubino

But his Utah lost 119-115 in Miami. The small blue forward: “It’s clear, when you play more and you start to see the parquet more, your teammates look for you and everything is easier”

Explosive first half for Simone Fontecchio, who in 14 minutes on the field starting from the bench scores 20 points for the Utah Jazz against Miami. A hard-fought match, which sees the home team, Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat, gain the upper hand in the final minutes. Final score 119-115 for the Heat. Fontecchio scores a total of 23 points, playing almost 30 minutes: the second scorer of the team after the Finnish All Star Lauri Markannen (38 points). «She It went well. Especially in the first half I found a little more space, a little less in the second half, but I’m always happy when I can help my team» comments the 27-year-old from breaking latest news immediately after the match at the Miami-Dade Arena, whose name it was FTX Arena until the collapse of the crypto giant.

“Unfortunately we were unable to bring her home. It’s a shame because we fought until the end» underlines the Jazz player. After having struggled to find space, Fontecchio is managing to have more minutes on the pitch and is gaining the trust of the coach and his teammates. “Obviously, when you play more and you start to see the parquet more, your teammates look for you and everything is easier” comments the small forward, who then highlights the importance of maintaining self-confidence regardless of the number of minutes that you can carve out in the field. The goal of the Jazz remain the playoffs and in the Western Conference the fight is still very open. After six away games, the Utah team will finally be able to play three consecutive home games in Salt Lake City, a city that Fontecchio and his family adore. Coach Hardy highlights how difficult the transition from Europe to the American League is, even from a personal point of view. “I think it’s a completely different world,” comments Simone, grateful to have his wife and daughter beside him. “It’s normal to have an adjustment period and slowly understand the mechanics, even the game is a little different in America,” he explains, adding that he is absolutely happy to live in the United States. “We hope to stay there for a long time,” he underlines again. Simone’s biggest dream today is to stabilize as a player, proving that he deserves the NBA and that he can be in a rotation with continuity. “A transition that takes time, – comments Fontecchio – I’m giving it my all, let’s see how it goes”.