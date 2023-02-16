Finally reopen Machu Picchu in Peru, one of the most beautiful and iconic archaeological sites in the world. It had been closed at the end of January due to the protests that were shaking the country. Now the government has decided to reopen the sanctuary to the public, with some rules to be respected. You can then return to visit the Unesco World Heritage site, which receives over 1 million visitors annually, in the province of Cuzco.

Finally reopens Machu Picchu, the most beautiful views of the site

Here’s what the Peruvian government document reports.

The reopening of the Historic Sanctuary of Machupicchu is scheduled, starting from Wednesday 15 February 2023under the same conditions, schedules and circuits established, by mutual agreement with the institutions that make up the Machupicchu Management Unit (UGM), the municipal authorities of Machupicchu and Ollantaytambo, the directors of the Chamber of Commerce and the leaders of social organizations, in order to ensure the safety of the monumental complex and transport services and so that visitors can fully enjoy the experience of the visit.

To this end, the manager of the Machupicchu National Archaeological Park has been invited to adopt the measures necessary to draw the attention of visitors.

This decision confirms the importance of opting for dialogue and peace, through an articulated work between the authorities and the population, which requires the resumption of cultural activities and the economic reactivation of Cusco.

