finally you can send messages from your wrist!

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, recently announced an important news for Wear OS smartwatch users. As reported by NDTV, the instant messaging app has extended its services to allow users to conveniently access the platform directly from the wrist.

The WhatsApp beta update initially introduced this integration, but it is now available to all users. Thanks to this feature, users can quickly reply to messages without having to use their smartphone. However, at the moment there is no official news regarding a possible version of the app for Apple’s watchOS operating system, which powers Apple’s smartwatches.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, would have announced the arrival of this awaited novelty during a presentation event. In order to use WhatsApp on your Android smartwatch, you will need to have a device equipped with the Wear OS 3 operating system. With this integration, users can start new chats with their contacts and respond using text messages, emojis or voice messages.

.@WhatsApp is now available globally on #WearOS! 💚 🌏 Start new chats, reply to messages by voice and answer calls from your watch – safely and securely. 🔒 Download it here on Google Play: pic.twitter.com/vUMy1T7fSn — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) July 19, 2023

The features are not limited to just replying to messages: users can also receive calls directly from the smartwatch and view notifications, thus making it easier to manage communications on the go, even over LTE connections.

According to reports, the app was initially made available to beta testers in May and just before a major Samsung event in South Korea, the official launch of the stable version took place. During this event, Samsung reportedly unveiled two new smartwatch models, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, as well as new foldable phones and an S-series tablet.

At the moment, there are no official statements from WhatsApp regarding a possible version of the app for Apple’s watchOS system, which would allow Apple Watch users to access the popular messaging platform. It’s important to mention that Meta previously ended support for its watchOS app for Messenger in May. Currently, WhatsApp users on watchOS have to use third-party apps, but this could raise concerns regarding data privacy and security.

The report adds that, after downloading version 2.23.14.81 of WhatsApp for Wear OS on your smartwatch, you will be able to easily link it to your WhatsApp account on your smartphone. After that, the app will sync your recent chats from your phone to your wearable. And just like the WhatsApp versions for Android and iOS, the Wear OS version will also ensure the security of chats, voice messages and other content thanks to end-to-end encryption, which ensures that only the sender and recipient can access the content of the messages.

