Finals 2023, what happened in Race 1 — Sportellate.it

Game-1 of the Finals goes to Denver, who was able to control Miami and its defense.

There is a precise moment of race 1 of NBA Finals 2023 in which it was clearly understood who would win. Just bypassed the first part of the second quarter, the Miami Heat are down by 6 points at the home of the Denver Nuggets, shaken by Aaron Gordon’s 14 and Jamal Murray’s first offensive volley. We are not even halfway through the game and there have already been a myriad of scripts.

A start with bindings that define with wet powders would be a wonderful understatement: Denver because it’s tense and nervous and Miami why scarce she is tired; the patience in finding and exploiting the physical mismatches of the Nuggets attack, with Gordon is Murray to capitalize on pairings with defenders unsuitable to counter them in terms of speed or size, and the recklessness of triples from dribbling by Gabe Vincentexponent of the undrafted of Miami, one that up to February 3, 2020 He used to go back and forth between the developmental leagues and the NBA and now he’s boldly taking shots that someone like him shouldn’t be taking. As soon as the first part of the second quarter is over, Denver looks up at the scoreboard and reads 43-37. +6.

Come solo +6? The Nuggets know they are Very stronger than that. But to be stronger is a sum between knowing you are, making your opponent aware of it and demonstrating it. If Denver’s self-confidence were to reduce to one sentenceor a single possession, would be the one that follows the gaze raised towards the stands of the Ball Arena. Jokić drops almost to the first notch on the right quarter of Denver’s offensive half, caught back to the basket by Jimmy Butler. The reception is not trivial, due to the majestic annoyance caused by the 22 in the Heat jersey in finding contact with the Serbian before contact between his fingertips and Spalding and disturbing the safety of the 28-year-old from Sombor’s cylinder.

In the fort side corner Jamal Murray is controlled a short distance from Bam Adebayo, who ended up on his trail in the defensive change system prepared by coach Spoelstra. The 2-times MVP takes advantage of the tonnage to get closer to the iron, keeping his left leg fixed as an anchor to the parquet and starting to unscrew around his left shoulder. Before he can put the ball down comes iHaywood Highsmith’s weakside double up: it is not a random movement or one dictated by the terror that Jokić exercises on the opposing defenses, it is foreseen by the Miami game plan. Comes from blind side of Nikola’s field of vision, designed to prevent it from spinning on the pivot and make Butler’s chest a mere object of furniture.

Jokić knows that Miami knows what Jokić is thinking and reacts accordingly. With the naturalness with which Modrić fans with the outside or with which Djoković accelerates forehand with his torso parallel to the baseline despite the fact that he is sliding with his support leg towards the lateral stands, or with the naturalness with which the champions make it seem easy things that are impossible for the able-bodied to make us think that they really are easy, Jokić continues the dorsal turn towards the board and takes both feet off the ground. Nikola, however, doesn’t shoot, but reverses with a two-handed jump pass over the head, finding Bruce Brown free on the weak side. Triple with space, feet on the ground, making the attempt to contest Duncan Robinson’s shot useless.

More than blocked blocks in recovery by Michael Porter Jr. on the scattered drives of Butler in the game – no free throws for Jimmy, 2 only for all Miami, the lowest figure of the whole playoff history NBA – or some come in with which Jokic shepherds by Cody Zeller, the summa of race 1 is in the possession just described. Miami does everything it can statistically and empirically do to limit the new winner of the Magic Johnson Trophy, assuming that Nikola is the human being built in the laboratory to undermine zone defense and that therefore a non-man defense is not feasible. He does what we all think he does best, including the Nuggets. Denver is not that don’t carebut reacts immediately, like the fishermen of the Amazon River when they meet a crocodile with half-closed eyes, who is tired and a little sleepy swimming near the shore.

On their canoe, the fishermen must continue sailing by sliding near the reptile, they can’t pretend it doesn’t exist but they have to modulate the row so that the animal remains harmless. No gesture, no provocation, not even when the double-digit advantage at the beginning of the fourth quarter seems to have put a tombstone. Not even when Jokić’s presence on the field seems motivated only by picking up the rebound that is missing to make him reach the triple double (which he will do, becoming the only Finals rookie other than Jason Kidd in the Nets jersey to record this statistic) and the Heat, as it is as it is not, mend the tear up to 96-87.

Not even in that case Denver is overwhelmed by anxiety or frenzy, perhaps even understandable for a group that is performing for the first time on the stage of the basketball Scala. Denver is better, Denver is stronger, Denver is in control. Race 1 was a test of nervous and psychological strength, which did not require heroic or exceptional performances from players who have so far turned the exception into a golden rule. Denver has the cool head to frustrate Miami’s efforts to tilt the plan of the challenge towards itself. Series and home court factor are in the firm hands of the Nuggets. Until now.