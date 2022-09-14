SALICE TERME

In spite of many difficulties and physical problems that afflicted Samuele Fioretta, the team of Beach Volley Oltrepo closed the final of the beach volleyball Absolutes in Caorle in 17th place. Fioretta, now in his eleventh participation in the national finals of the Absolutes, was joined by Luca Cravera.

«Being on the field was a miracle – explains Fioretta -. At the beginning of the season, no one gave us a cent, because with 184 centimeters for me and 185 for Cravera we are by far the lowest pair on the Italian circuit. It was a winning bet. We have achieved many placings, we have bothered many big names, conquering prestigious results and fixing ourselves continuously in the top fifteen positions in Italy. It was a great victory and discovery, at the age of 40 I’m fine and I still have gasoline in my body, so it will relaunch ».

Fioretta certainly has no intention of stopping: “I am a persevering beacher and a dreamer and this was the season of awareness, energy with Luca Cravera, constant balance seasoned by a continuous and perpetual persevering work – explains the athlete from Oltrepadano – . This season has given me the awareness of how important and vital is the concept of team, of sharing and vision, and of how much respect, esteem, trust, and suffering together in difficulties, accepting and accepting compromises are the real key to turning point. Now – says Fioreta – I have to fix my knee because during the first match at Cordenons I damaged my medial meniscus and going on the field in Caorle was a challenge, but we did it thanks to an intuition of that “crazy ”By Gianluca Becca, to whom my big thanks go, like those I feel I owe to our trainer Davide Chiappini, in a relationship of love-hate and great skills that was the basis of this energy. And I have to thank the person who accompanies me and cares for me with love every day, namely Francesca Lugano ». –

F.Ba.