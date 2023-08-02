Find My Technology for a Safe and Performing Bike

4iiii created the world‘s first power meter with Apple’s Find My technology. Will this partnership help keep your bike safe? 4iiii has launched the Precision 3+ power meter with Find My technology built in, along with a free Apple Watch app, offering another way to track and analyze your performance.

Find My technology, formerly known as “Find My iPhone”, is familiar to many of us and is provided by Apple to allow users to locate their Apple devices and the friends who have shared their location.

Now you can control your power meters (and therefore your bike) thanks to the new Precision 3+ power meter from 4iiii, which has directly integrated Apple’s Find My technology.

The Precision 3+ is billed as the most advanced power meter ever made by 4iiii, and is housed in a smaller, lighter package with Apple’s Find My technology.

For cycling enthusiasts looking to train with power, setting up a power meter can seem daunting. 4iiii offers the solution with Shimano left hand arms that include the 4iiii power meter pre-installed and ready to use. They also offer a factory install service, where you can send in your crank to have a 4iiii power meter installed.

The Precision 3+ has a claimed accuracy of +/- 1%, using three strain gauges to measure all forces in a pedal stroke, and a claimed battery life of up to 800 hours, similar to 4iiii’s previous Precision 3 power meter.

The 4iiii Apple Watch “Ride” app was launched following the Apple Watch OS10 software update, which introduced new cycling features, including power meter connectivity. The app allows riders to track and analyze their rides, viewing real-time stats like speed, power and distance right on the Apple Watch.

The app can connect to many power meters and heart rate sensors, not just 4iiii’s, via Bluetooth, turning the iPhone into a complete bike handlebar mounted riding device, with all the data you’d get from a dedicated GPS computer.

With this collaboration and new technologies, 4iiii offers cyclists an advanced solution to monitor performance and improve their cycling rides, with greater safety and precision.

