Find out the results of the opponent’s training team inspection-the Chinese women’s volleyball team’s participation in the World League is of great significance_China Sports General Administration

The 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League sub-station officially started on May 30 and will end on July 2. The Chinese women’s volleyball team will move to three places in the sub-station for more than a month, and start twelve exciting contests with various world powerhouses . Among the twelve opponents that the Chinese women’s volleyball team will face this time are Brazil, the United States, Italy and many other top teams in the world. They will also be in the same group as Japan, South Korea and other Asian Games main opponents, as well as the Netherlands, Canada, Dominican Republic, Serbia and other Paris Olympic qualifying opponents. Meet on a narrow road. The World Women’s Volleyball League is of great significance for the Chinese women’s volleyball team to find out the opponents, train the team, and test the training results. Whether the Chinese women’s volleyball team can successfully enter the finals with outstanding results and strive for good results, and what kind of mental outlook and distinctive skills and tactics they will show in this World Women’s Volleyball League, is worth waiting and watching.

According to the schedule, the first match of the Chinese women’s volleyball team will be held in Nagoya, Japan from May 30 to June 4. Among them, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will welcome the first opponent of this tournament on May 31, the Brazilian women’s volleyball team, which is also a world-class team. Then the Chinese women’s volleyball team will face the German women’s volleyball team on June 2 after a short break. On the 3rd, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will face another European powerhouse, the Dutch women’s volleyball team. On the 4th, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will meet their old rival and the host of the game, the Japanese women’s volleyball team. Throughout the competition in this station, the overall strength of the opponents of the Chinese women’s volleyball team is not weak, and each has its own characteristics. Especially the first game with the Brazilian women’s volleyball team and the fourth game with the Japanese women’s volleyball team were particularly eye-catching. The Japanese women’s volleyball team will also be the main opponent of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the Hangzhou Asian Games. This campaign will be of great value for the Chinese women’s volleyball team to prepare for the Asian Games. It is worth mentioning that the Dutch women’s volleyball team will be the same group of opponents of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament. It will also be an important goal of the Chinese women’s volleyball team to find out their opponents and make targeted preparations for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

After the Nagoya station, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will move to Hong Kong, China. The competition in Hong Kong, China will officially start on June 13. The Chinese women’s volleyball team will face Canada, Bulgaria and Poland on the 13th, 16th and 17th. The focus of this game is the strong dialogue between the Chinese women’s volleyball team and the Italian women’s volleyball team on the evening of the 18th. In 2022, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will compete with the Italian women’s volleyball team, an old rival, in the World Women’s Volleyball League and the Women’s Volleyball World Championships, but the record is not satisfactory. Especially under the impact of the opponent’s serve, the first pass system of the Chinese women’s volleyball team has exposed some shortcomings. In this year’s training camp, the Chinese women’s volleyball team has strengthened the return and first attack training against the opponent’s powerful jump serve. Whether it can show progress and improvement in the competition with the Italian women’s volleyball team, which has the world‘s top attackers such as Egnu, the performance of the Chinese women’s volleyball team is expected. In addition, the Canadian women’s volleyball team is the opponent of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the Paris Olympic qualifying competition. Although this opponent’s overall strength is relatively weak, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will also use this opportunity to further deepen their understanding of the Canadian women’s volleyball team and prepare for the Olympic qualifying competition. .

In the third stop, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will come to Suwon, South Korea. The Suwon station in South Korea is the last sub-station of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in this World Women’s Volleyball League. The record in Suwon station in South Korea will also be very important for the Chinese women’s volleyball team to enter the finals. There are many strong opponents for the Chinese women’s volleyball team in this competition. On June 28, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will take the lead in competing with the world champion Serbian women’s volleyball team. The Serbian women’s volleyball team not only has strong strength, but also will be the main opponent of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the same group in the Paris Olympic qualifying competition. On the 30th, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will meet the Dominican women’s volleyball team with distinctive technical characteristics. The Dominican women’s volleyball team is also the same group of opponents of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Chance. On July 1, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will have a head-to-head dialogue with the host Korean women’s volleyball team. The Korean women’s volleyball team is one of the main competitors of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the subsequent Hangzhou Asian Games. Although the overall strength of the Korean women’s volleyball team has declined significantly after the top star Kim Ruan-kyung retired, they will definitely go all out to create pressure and trouble for the Chinese women’s volleyball team at home this time. On July 2, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will usher in the final battle of the current World Women’s Volleyball League sub-station. The opponent is the old enemy the US women’s volleyball team. Whether it is from the perspective of preparing for the Paris Olympics or boosting the morale of young players, the Sino-US battle is of great significance. If the Chinese women’s volleyball team gets tickets to the United States to participate in the World Women’s Volleyball Finals at this time, this campaign will also be an important training opportunity for the Chinese women’s volleyball team before preparing for the finals. (Reposted from page 04 of “China Sports Daily” on May 31)