Original title: Fine-tuning the western pattern: the Lakers lost to the Rockets and dropped to tenth. The Clippers beat the Warriors and returned to fifth. The Kings re-entered the top 2

Fine-tuning the western pattern: the Lakers lost to the Rockets and fell to tenth. The Clippers beat the Warriors and returned to fifth. The Kings re-entered the top 2

#Headline Creation Challenge#

On March 16, Beijing time, there were 6 games in the West. These six games have changed the pattern of the West, but the Lakers still stabilized the top ten seats. With the Grizzlies losing to the Heat, the Kings rose to second in the West after the Kings defeated the Bulls; after the Clippers defeated the Warriors, the Clippers returned to fifth in the West, and the Warriors slipped to sixth.

The Warriors VS Clippers game will determine who is fifth in the West after this game day. In the end, the Clippers defeated the Warriors, allowing Curry to swallow mileage for the 600th game with 20+. The Warriors once again slipped to sixth in the West. Curry scored 50 points + 8 three-pointers in the game and still couldn’t win.

The Grizzlies lost 119-138 to the Heat. The Grizzlies have been suppressed by the Heat in this game. After losing this game, they can only watch the Kings VS Bulls. As a result, the Kings returned to the second place in the West after defeating the Bulls. fell to third.

The Lakers lost to the league’s second-to-last Rockets in an upset. In this game, the Lakers fell behind the Rockets by as much as 18 points. They caught up to 4 points in the final quarter and were pulled away. At tenth, but the record has been overtaken by the Thunder. See also Hard Enduro at Abetone, William Bolt bends Manuel Lettenbichler After the Timberwolves lost to Green Kai by 2 points, their record has been tied with the Lone Ranger, because the Lone Ranger defeated the Spurs in overtime, but the Timberwolves continue to rank seventh based on their head-to-head record. In this game, the Lone Ranger could have ended the game in the fourth quarter. Fortunately, they defeated the Spurs in overtime and won 35 wins and 35 losses to rise to eighth in the West. The king won this game very thrillingly. DeRozan tied 3+1 with 11.1 seconds before the end, and Fox made a quasi-lore with 0.7 seconds. After defeating the heat, the king returned to the second place in the west. The latest Western rankings: 1. Nuggets 46 wins and 23 losses; 2. Kings 41 wins and 27 losses; 3. Grizzlies 41 wins and 27 losses; 4. Suns 37 wins and 32 losses; 5. Clippers 37 wins and 33 losses; 6. Warriors 36 wins and 34 losses; 7. Timberwolves 35 wins and 35 losses; 8. Mavericks 35 wins and 35 losses; 9. Thunder 34 wins and 35 losses; 10. Lakers 34 wins and 36 losses; 11. Jazz 33 wins and 36 losses; 12. Pelicans 33 wins and 36 losses; 13. Blazers 31 wins and 38 losses; 15. The Rockets are 17-51. Text/Yan Xiaobai’s basketball dreamReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: